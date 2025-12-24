The Los Angeles Dodgers can correct a major infield deficiency while simultaneously providing the Chicago Cubs with a very attractive return in the form of one of their brightest pitching prospects. As the 2026 season is coming and the importance of roster building is growing, the two teams would be a great strategic fit for a trade involving Nico Hoerner.

A rising pitcher in the farm system and one of the young bats of the Dodgers could be the precise spark the Cubs need to continue to contend in the NL while getting some assets back before Hoerner potentially leaves in free agency after 2026.

For more than six seasons, Hoerner has been a consistent and dependable member of the Cubs lineup, solidifying his reputation as a contact hitter with real speed on the basepaths. Hoerner, who is 28 years old and about to enter the last year of a three-year, $35 million contract, offers Los Angeles a unique chance to sign a proven major league player without having to make a sizable long-term financial commitment. His career batting average of about .282 with 131 stolen bases shows both athleticism and consistency, both of which contribute to winning baseball.

Hoerner's addition would give the Dodgers instant lineup stability and free up resources for other tactical decisions. Acquiring a player of Hoerner's caliber would demonstrate the Dodgers' commitment to building a championship-contending roster for the rest of the decade. The Dodgers have demonstrated a willingness to be aggressive in the trade market.

The Trade Package for Nico Hoerner:

Dodgers Receive:

2B Nico Hoerner

Cubs Receive:

2B Hyeseong Kim

RHP River Ryan

The Dodgers can combine two promising assets that fit their organizational direction thanks to this trade framework. Despite having a patchy 2025 campaign, Kim offers the Cubs a useful utility player with exceptional speed and defensive adaptability.

His versatility solves a rebuilding team's depth issues. Given his electric skills and age trajectory, River Ryan is still a valuable trade chip despite his Tommy John surgery recovery timeline. After he recovers from the procedure he had in August, Ryan, who is 27 years old, has the potential to be a mid-rotation starter.

While many believe that Ryan is someone that wouldn't be included in trades, according to MLB insider Sonja Chen, in an effort to meet an urgent need, Ryan might be dealt. As part of a bigger package, he is a valuable asset in the trade market at the age of 27.

“As someone with tantalizing potential, but a limited track record and the uncertainty that comes after Tommy John surgery, Ryan could be an interesting trade chip for the Dodgers,” Chen wrote.

Why This Makes Sense for Chicago

While the Cubs will be giving away an everyday infielder that's been with the team for his entire seven-year big league career — they still get back a quality bat in Hyeseong Kim and a starting pitcher with big upside in River Ryan, who is coming off an injury-plagued 2025 season. This certainly will not be a step back for the Cubs but a step forward in contending for an NL Central and World Series title.

Ryan's potential as a starter is alluring — while the Cubs are looking to contend right now — they have enough time to give him time to heal without putting too much pressure on him to perform right away. The Cubs maximize the value they derive from a seasoned cornerstone player and diversify their return by acquiring three different assets in a single transaction.

Why Los Angeles Can Benefit from This

The Dodgers' infield depth issues are immediately resolved. Hoerner is a perfect mid-market acquisition because of his track record of success and his favorable contract situation. The Dodgers needed a dependable presence in the clubhouse, and his speed on the basepaths and consistency at the plate fit their winning culture.

By acquiring a player who can contribute right away for a team like Los Angeles that's attempting a three-peat, it avoids financial flexibility commitments and sets itself up to pursue championship goals well into the late 2020s.

Both teams achieve their primary goals: the Dodgers bolster their championship window with a proven, reliable veteran, while the Cubs reset with young, controllable talent.