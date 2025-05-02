May 1, 2025 at 8:15 PM ET

Mookie Betts has ripped four home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025. Will he send the baseball flying over the Truist Park outfield on July 14? Betts' home run derby possibility in Atlanta came into light Thursday.

He chatted about that opportunity with Teoscar Hernandez during his “On Base” podcast from B/R Walk-Off. Betts fired off a quick response.

“Would I want to do the Home Run Derby again? No, absolutely not,” Betts said, drawing a laugh from Hernandez.

The perennial MLB All-Star dove into why he's no longer interested in blasting home runs before the All-Star game.

“I did it that one time in Seattle when Vladdy [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.] won. It was terrible,” Betts recalled. “I should've did it in L.A.”

By his own admission, Betts shared “I really wasn't ready” for the HR derby. But both Dodgers acknowledged the challenge of that 2023 derby.

Tracing back on last Mookie Betts home run derby with Dodgers

Betts smacked only 11 homers inside T-Mobile Park. He bowed out early of that July 2023 event. Yet believed Hernandez comes with the better hitting power for those Pacific Northwest elements.

“You're swinging it 70 percent, and you're hitting hitting homers. If I don't swing it 95% every time, it's not going over the fence,” Betts bluntly said.

The 31-year-old Hernandez, meanwhile, smashed 49 home runs through the three rounds in last year's derby in Arlington. Hernandez made franchise history at Globe Life Field. No Dodgers player had ever won the prestigious event until Hernandez came along.

Betts still played in his seventh All-Star game in that '23 event. He returned to the festivities with the National team in 2024 too.

The short stop has taken to the bat 108 times this season — fourth most among L.A. players. He's pounded 27 hits while scoring 19 runs and drove 19 runners home. The 32-year-old last blasted a homer on April 14 against the Colorado Rockies.

Hernandez, meanwhile, leads the Dodgers' HR charge with nine.