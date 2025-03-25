The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting a pretty wild prediction. Los Angeles is projected to threaten the 1906 Chicago Cubs record for most wins in a regular season, but also another important mark set by that team. Analysts think the Dodgers could have the lowest ERA+ of any team in the live ball era, per ESPN.

According to ESPN baseball writer David Schoenfield, the best mark since 1900 in that category is the same 1906 Cubs team. Chicago in 1906 also won 116 regular season games. It seems the 2025 Dodgers could also do just that.

Los Angeles is already getting a good start at hitting all those marks. The Dodgers are 2-0 on the season after sweeping the Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

The Dodgers look just as good as last season

The Dodgers have spent boatloads of money the last few years on some of baseball's top players. It has paid off. The 2024 team won the World Series with well-balanced pitching and hitting.

The club is favored by nearly every baseball writer to win the World Series once again this season. That is because the Dodgers didn't take too many bad losses in free agency. The team also did a good job at locking up some of the best talent it has on its roster.

“Major League Baseball is a quarter century removed from its last repeat champion, but the Dodgers might be more prepared to pull it off than anyone,” baseball writer Alden Gonzalez wrote for ESPN. “Their rotation was their only weakness in October, and they have since doubled down by adding (Blake) Snell and (Roki) Sasaki (not to mention getting Tyler Glasnow and Yamamoto back healthy).”

Los Angeles has arguably the best hitter in baseball in Shohei Ohtani. The club also now has two of the best young pitchers in Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. Sasaki signed with the Dodgers this offseason, after multiple teams chased after him offering contracts.

Gonzalez believes the Dodgers' return to the World Series may be inevitable, no matter what happens.

“They also strengthened the best lineup in the sport and fortified a bullpen that already looked dominant. Outside of the randomness of the postseason, the only thing standing in the Dodgers' way of a repeat might be injuries to key players. And given the health of their farm system, perhaps not even that,” Gonzalez added.

The Dodgers start the rest of the baseball season on Thursday. Los Angeles plays the Detroit Tigers.