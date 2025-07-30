As crazy as it may sound, the Los Angeles Dodgers are more or less on track with their 2024 pace.

Call it a benefit of an early win streak that seemed like it would never end, or a midsummer struggle that corresponded with similar issues around the NL. But with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, LA remains in the driver's seat heading into the fall, with a 62-45 record that is four games above the San Diego Padres and in line with the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, and Chicago Cubs for the best record in the League at large.

And yet, if the month of July has proven anything, it's that the Dodgers simply can't afford to rest on their laurels and hope that everything turns out okay. No, if the injury to Max Muncy proves anything, it's that they simply don't have enough firepower to consistently put up runs against the best teams in baseball, especially when their bullpen is being used and attacked at an unsustainable clip.

Now granted, one way to address that problem would be adding some more relievers, be that a lights-out closer like Athletics' star Mason Miller, but the Dodgers actually have multiple pitchers coming back to their lineup thanks to a series of injuries that have finally healed. Blake Treinen pitched his first inning back with the team in their 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds, and while he didn't make it through the inning, forcing Jack Dreyer to secure the save in dramatic fashion, he should be a high-leverage arm for the team moving forward. Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki are also getting closer to returning, which could result in Dustin May and/or Emmet Sheehan being moved to the bullpen as a multi-inning option if they aren't moved at the deadline.

No, if the Dodgers are going to improve, they need to add a consistent bat to their outfield to replace Michael Conforto long-term, a player who can ease the burden currently on Teoscar Hernandez in right field while giving LA some pop while consistently getting on base to help set up LA's bevvy of power hitters.

But who could the Dodgers target? Should they exchange a prospect for Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins, a quality player who can do a little bit of everything from any spot in the outfield? That feels like a very realistic target, but if LA wants to go up a level and add a legit difference-maker, instead of a better Michael Conforto, the Dodgers would be wise to really press for a deal involving Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians, as he does a little bit of everything LA could use in the outfield.

Steven Kwan could completely change the Dodgers' offensive

After a season and a half deferring to his best player's preference, Dave Roberts has been increasingly willing to bat Shohei Ohtani outside of his customary leadoff spot, with Mookie Betts now routinely beginning the game in the one spot.

While the decision to bat Ohtani first has some merit, as it's not only his preference but it allows the MVP to become a weapon as a base runner, it has also presented LA with more than a few first inning one-run bombs that could have been two, or even three-run shots had a player or two been on base when he went up.

With the Ohtani-Betts switcharoo largely producing positive results, could the Dodgers get even more traditional and look to land a true leadoff hitter, shifting Betts back to two and “Showtime” as the three-man in front of Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, and Will Smith? If so, Steven Kwan is the man for the job.

Originally drafted in the fifth round out of Oregon State back in 2018, Kwan made his MLB debut in 2022 and made a near-immediate impact, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting while earning a Golden Glove as the Cleveland Guardians' left fielder. Kwan has played 527 games and counting in Cleveland, and regardless of the team's place in the standings, he's remained one of their most consistent bats, hitting .285 over a 2,075 sample size with an OBP of .357 and an OPS of .756.

While Kwan isn't a home run hitter, recording just 34 during his career so far, the two-time All-Star gets on base at a .287 clip, a mark just three members of the Dodgers – Smith, Freeman, and Andy Pages – have bested.

Place Kwan in that first spot, with Betts behind him, and either Ohtani or Freeman at the three would allow Los Angeles a few more at-bats with extra runners on the diamond, allowing Roberts' squad to play winning baseball instead of constantly swinging for the fences knowing it's likely the only way to consistently get runs without choice RBI opportunities.

What would it cost to acquire Kwan? Well, with Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase no longer in play following allegations of gambling, the deal almost certainly won't be as much as a monster offer Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman would have had to present for the duo. Still, Kwan is a good player early in his contract who the Dodgers would be able to keep under team control for multiple seasons at a reasonable price. His deal, when coupled with his impressive play, could require multiple players and prospects to get done.

As things presently stand, the Dodgers' most realistic trade chips are catcher Daton Rushing, pitchers May and Ben Casparious, and prospects like Jackson Ferris, Eduardo Quintero, and Zyhir Hope. Alex Freeland just got called up, likely ending any trade speculation, and Josue De Paula is almost certainly untouchable outside of a really big deal.

Would the Guardians be willing to let Kwan go for May, Quintero, and additional assets to fill out the deal? Or would the Dodgers be better off sending a lighter package to the Twins for Bader, who isn't quite as expensive but isn't as good either? Well, while Bader is the easier option, if the Dodgers are serious about their title defense, then Kwan should be the play, as he can do enough on both sides of the plate to justify a big-time trade.