The Los Angeles Dodgers received encouraging news on Tuesday as manager Dave Roberts expressed confidence that All-Star closer Tanner Scott could return sooner than initially feared. After being placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation just over a week ago, Scott has already resumed throwing, offering a positive sign ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

MLB's Sonja Chen shared the development on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, noting the team's optimism regarding the health of their closer.

“Tanner Scott started playing catch a couple days ago, per Dave Roberts, giving the team optimism that this could be a shorter IL stint. ‘But given the sensation that he went through, felt, we're still going to be careful,’ Roberts said.”

The injury update gives the club hope their bullpen may be more stable than expected in the coming weeks. The veteran left-hander signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Dodgers last offseason after a dominant 2024 campaign split between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. His swing-and-miss stuff and closing experience made him a critical addition to a L.A. bullpen that has been hit hard by injuries this year.

In 2025, Scott owns a 1-2 record with a 4.14 ERA, 50 strikeouts, and 19 saves over 45.2 innings pitched. While his strikeout rate has dipped slightly from last season, his 1.16 WHIP shows he’s been generally effective—especially in tight, late-game situations. He exited a July 21st outing against the San Francisco Giants with forearm discomfort and was placed on the 15-day IL the next day.

Fortunately, imaging revealed no structural damage. Standard recovery for elbow inflammation is usually two to four weeks, and the Dodgers bullpen could see its anchor return as early as August 6th, barring setbacks.

The timing of the update matters. With the MLB trade deadline just around the corner, the Dodgers had been rumored to be exploring bullpen additions. However, Scott’s progress could influence those plans. Los Angeles, sitting at 63-45 with a 4.5-game lead in the NL West, might opt for lower-cost bullpen depth instead of a blockbuster reliever move.

Beyond July, a healthy Scott gives Roberts more flexibility. The lefty’s presence reduces pressure on younger arms and stabilizes the high-leverage hierarchy in games. For a team with World Series aspirations, that’s no small advantage.

Scott’s career arc—from struggling with command with the Baltimore Orioles to becoming a lights-out closer in Miami and San Diego—adds context to his value. His 74 career saves and elite 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings make him a reliable late-inning option. The Dodgers will monitor his throwing progression in the coming days, with a potential bullpen session likely before he’s activated.

As Los Angeles prepares for the final stretch of the season, the closer's anticipated return could be a key internal boost—no trade required.