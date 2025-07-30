The Los Angeles Dodgers are near the top of the National League yet again. However, Los Angeles is active in trade talks ahead of the deadline. Despite that, the Dodgers are so good that players like Dustin May and Estuery Ruiz can't even get consistent playing time. At this point, they are best used as trade chips for someone like Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

Alcantara has admittedly fallen well short of expectations attached to a former Cy Young Award winner. However, the potential that he carries into the Major League Baseball trade deadline is tantalizing. According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniels and Jeff Passan, Alcantara is one of the top pitchers on the market. The Dodgers are one of many teams interested in adding him.

Los Angeles boasts one of the best rosters in the league, even if they stand pat at the trade deadline. Blake Snell's return to the Dodgers is imminent and Shohei Ohtani is nearing a full starter's workload. Despite that, Los Angeles has made a habit of making one or two deals at the deadline to secure a run to the World Series. Alcantara could be that piece this season.

The Dodgers have their eye on multiple players, including Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks. Despite their interest in players around the league, Los Angeles has the expendable pieces to pursue almost any player they want. Their farm system is good and their talent is overflowing. Luckily for them, win-now pieces are all over the MLB trade deadline market.

Here is a trade package the Dodgers could offer the Marlins for Alcantara. The deal exchanges a couple of young players for a veteran who can help them win a title.

Dodgers receive: SP Sandy Alcantara

Marlins receive: SP Dustin May, OF Esteury Ruiz

Why should the Dodgers trade for Alcantara?

Assuming that Snell can come back and be his normal self, Los Angeles has plenty of starting pitching. Their playoff rotation will be one of the best in recent MLB history. However, the biggest question mark facing the team is how much Ohtani can handle at that point. He is a capable starter, but how deep can he work into postseason games? So far, the team has been cautious with him.

With Roki Sasaki on the Dodgers' injured list, Los Angeles' pitching staff is full of veterans. However, Clayton Kershaw has not met expectations and could be forced into a relief role in the playoffs. Because of that, Alcantara could be a perfect fit behind Ohtani in his starts. Throughout the rest of the regular season, he can eat innings behind the NL MVP candidate.

Alcantara's contract is another great reason why Los Angeles should trade for him. He is on an expiring contract with a club option. He has not returned to his 2022 form since he missed the Marlins' 2024 season with Tommy John injury. However, he could be a long-term fit if he can return to his former glory on a new team. His club option gives the Dodgers flexibility, at least.

Regardless of if Alcantara works out or not, Los Angeles will be just fine in the long run. At worst, this trade sends two backups away for a chance at a starter who can help round out a postseason rotation. For a team with championship aspirations, this is a calculated risk worth taking. If nothing else, adding Alcantara ensures that teams like the San Diego Padres can't have him.

Why should the Marlins trade for May and Ruiz?

Every move that the Marlins make at this year's trade deadline will be done with their future in mind. Players like Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards are interesting pieces to build around. However, Miami needs to get younger when it comes to their pitching staff. This deal helps them do that while also giving them an energetic addition to their outfield.

The Dodgers should be leaning towards moving May before July 31. At this point in his development, the only time he starts for Los Angeles is when there is an injury. He went from their star prospect to a player who has no place in their long-term plans. If the Marlins move Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, May walks in as one of the top starters in the rotation.

Stowers has excited Miami fans this season, so his outfield spot is guaranteed. Jesus Sanchez has also done well, but center field is up for grabs. Enter Ruiz, a thief on the base paths who has a legitimate shot to lead MLB in steals if he starts consistently. This trade sacrifices one of the best pitchers the Marlins have had in years. However, it sets them up well for success down the road.

The MLB trade deadline is often where championships are won and lost. The Dodgers are under pressure to repeat as champions with a roster that is arguably better than 2024's. However, they still have hurdles to clear in order to reach the promised land. Bringing in a starter like Alcantara improves their chances at a title. However, the Marlins will ask a lot of him.