The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting their way back to a World Series. While the Dodgers have been without the services of rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki for most of the year, the Japanese hurler is back on the hill for the club in recent days.

Sasaki is getting work in the bullpen for the Dodgers. He appears to be the new closer for the team, although manager Dave Roberts won't admit to that.

“I felt good with Glas tonight in some capacity, given that he's going to start a potential Game 4,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “I felt good about Vesia in some capacity tonight. And with Roki, I just felt that the lane right there, you know, asking Alex to do an up-down, I just felt comfortable with him right there. Honestly, I could have gone to a couple other guys in those spots, but just kind of knowing who I've got, I felt good about those guys we ran out there.”

Sasaki pitched in relief for the Dodgers, in the first game of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles leads the series 1-0, after defeating Philadelphia Saturday 5-3.

In the game, Sasaki posted his first Major League Baseball save. He recorded the last three outs for the club.

Roki Sasaki has shown promise this season when healthy

Sasaki started the 2025 season as a starting pitcher for the Dodgers. He was soon sidetracked by shoulder problems, that left him languishing for months in rehab assignments and the minor leagues.

Sasaki returned to the club in September, with the season nearing its end. He then appeared in relief for the Dodgers in their Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds. He has performed well in the postseason, and has yet to allow a run.

This season, the pitcher has a 1-1 record. Sasaki has also posted a 4.46 ERA during the regular season.

The Dodgers next take on the Phillies in Game 2 on Monday.