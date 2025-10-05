The Los Angeles Dodgers deflated Philadelphia Phillies fans through Teoscar Hernandez's three-run home run blast. They also watched Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki hit rare MLB history in Saturday's National League Division Series showdown.

Ohtani earned the start and fired heat immediately — striking out nine batters in the 5-3 win. The rookie came to the mound and earned the save.

In the process, they created this milestone moment per the MLB.

“Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki are the first Japanese-born starter/reliever combo to earn both the win AND save in the same postseason game,” the account posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Sasaki's save forced the fans to hit the exits, accepting their team's game one loss. He fired off an 87 mph splitter in that moment.

Dodgers earn praise for Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki usage vs. Phillies

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts once received harsh criticism for how he managed games in the postseason. He's gotten ripped in the past for overusing Clayton Kershaw especially in his prime, plus disorganizing his pitching order.

But now he's a two-time World Series winning skipper — who's starting to throw out an effective lineup of heat on the hill.

The Dodgers prevented themselves from throwing out Ohtani against the Cincinnati Reds during the wild card round. Cincy would've faced the versatile pitcher/designated hitter had it forced a game three. Philly wound up dealing with the rising Most Valuable Player candidate.

Meanwhile, analysts like Dodgers reporter Noah Camras started praising the Dodgers for placing Sasaki as the closer.

“He needed just 11 pitches to shut the door on Philadelphia and give LA a 1-0 lead in the NLDS. It's clear no moment is too big for the rookie. What a weapon for the Dodgers,” the Dodgers Nation reporter posted.

MLB analyst Rob Friedman even made this big observation involving the first-year MLB player's pitching mechanics.

Rōki Sasaki's Mechanics: April (96 mph) vs. October (101 mph). pic.twitter.com/4JQFjYvkSt — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 4, 2025

Sasaki came after Philly with four-seam fast balls and splitters. Ohtani threw six fast balls in the opening inning while also switching to curves, sliders and sweepers. He then tossed cutters and sinker's as part of his second inning pitching arsenal.

Game two takes place on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.