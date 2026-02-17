Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves at the forefront of baseball's financial debate, yet general manager Brandon Gomes maintains that external accolades hold no significant influence. As the Dodgers prepare for the 2026 season with a payroll approaching $400 million, rival stars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper publicly applauded the organization’s aggressive spending.

Gomes addressed those comments Monday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. The Dodgers’ recent addition of Kyle Tucker pushed payroll to historic levels and intensified league-wide conversation. Machado called the spending model excellent for the game, while Harper praised the franchise for operating like a business.

Still, Gomes stressed that validation does not come from division rivals or National League contenders. Dodgers Nation shared a video of the general manager responding to the attention on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account Monday afternoon.

“We’re not looking externally for the validation. The validation is winning championships and putting out as good of teams as we can each and every year.”

"We're not looking externally for the validation. The validation is winning championships and putting out as good of teams as we can each and every year."

That response encapsulates the Dodgers’ philosophy entering 2026. The general manager acknowledged the spotlight but redirected focus toward championships. For him, the only metric that matters is October success, not compliments from Machado or Harper.

The context extends beyond rivalry dynamics. With the Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire in December 2026, player leaders have pointed to the Dodgers’ payroll as evidence that high spending can be sustainable. Machado and Harper’s remarks surfaced as spring training opened across Arizona and Florida, further fueling discussion about competitive balance and financial strategy.

However, the Dodgers seem to be immune to this external narrative. While the Kyle Tucker acquisition heightened expectations, Gomes reaffirmed the importance of winning championships. By defining validation strictly through titles, he elevated internal expectations rather than embracing outside approval.

As the season approaches, the Dodgers carry both financial weight and competitive pressure. Gomes’ response signals singular focus. Praise from Machado and Harper may dominate headlines, but within the organization, success is measured in championships—not commentary.