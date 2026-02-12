The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, and they have been for a few years now. They've won two straight World Series, and of course, everybody is talking about the possible three-peat coming into the season. Will Smith has been with the team for the past two championships, and he sent a clear message about where the team's mindset is coming into the year.

“It's obviously the goal this year to win a World Series. That's our goal every year with the Dodgers,” Smith said via the MLB Network. “We have a really talented clubhouse… That's the plan this year: to win another World Series. It's going to be tough; there are a lot of good teams. We can have all the talent in the world, but we still have to go out and do it.

“It's going to be fun. Teams are going to come for us, so we're going to get everybody's best, but we're used to that. It should be an exciting year.”

“To win a World Series, that's our goal every year with the Dodgers… so that's the plan.” Will Smith joined discussed seeking a three-peat this season, his veteran presence around the club and seeing Yoshinobu Yamamoto warm up in Game 3 of the World Series on #MLBNHotStove. pic.twitter.com/KagFlu3n65 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 12, 2026

At this point, it seems like the standard for the Dodgers is to win and win a lot. With the talent that they have on the team, it's hard to see them do anything less than they have in the past two seasons. The insane thing is that they just keep getting better, and with the signing of Kyle Tucker in the offseason, it's going to be hard to stop them once again.

The one thing that has helped them is not only adding new talent, but also keeping the same players that have helped them over the years. They recently signed Max Muncy to an extension, and he's one of the longest-tenured players on the team.

It would not be a surprise if the Dodgers found themselves back in the World Series competing for a third straight championship, but just like any sport, anything can happen.