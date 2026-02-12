The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in baseball for the past few years, and it all starts with the players. It's been important for them to keep that chemistry on the team, which is no surprise, as they recently extended Max Muncy on a $10 million deal.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with IF Max Muncy on a one-year contract extension for $10 million guaranteed, which includes a $7 million salary for the 2027 season and a $10 million club option for 2028,” the Dodgers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A few months ago, it was uncertain what Muncy's future would look like with the Dodgers, and he spoke about it.

“You know, I think that, I think we've created such a good relationship with Andrew and Brandon, and Alex and all those guys over there, there's just not really any rush to get to that point,” Muncy said. “That's really how it's always been with me. We'll talk to them and say, ‘Hey, we'd love to discuss something like this.'

“Obviously, I don't get up, they don't send out like organizational updates on what they're doing. I'm sure they're looking at pieces that are out there and who they might try to go after and all that stuff. And then, once that's done, maybe we'll have a discussion. Maybe we won't. I honestly don't know. I would love to clearly, but you know, we just have to see how things unfold.”

Muncy is one of the longest-tenured players on the Dodgers, and he has found his name on several all-time lists. There shouldn't have been a doubt that they would bring him back, but with the way they've spent money over the past few seasons, you never know.

The big signing they had this offseason was luring Kyle Tucker to the team after he had high interest from other suitors.