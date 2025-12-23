With the New York Yankees reportedly willing to listen on their dynamic 30-30 threat, the Dodgers possess the exact blueprint—a blend of controllable prospects and financial flexibility—that could be the most compelling package yet. The Dodgers have the players to make the perfect offer for Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Hyeseong Kim, Zyhir Hope, and Jackson Ferris.

This isn't a desperation move. This is calculated roster construction at its finest, addressing the Dodgers' most glaring organizational need while shipping out some redundancy in their loaded prospect system. The Yankees would receive three assets representing different value horizons—an established MLB contributor who's already cracked the majors, a high-ceiling position player prospect with legitimate upside, and a front-line pitching prospect with tantalizing stuff. Let's break down why this package makes perfect sense for both sides and why the Dodgers should pull the trigger now.

The Case for Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Los Angeles

Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn't just another trade deadline acquisition. He's a transformational talent in his prime, a 27-year-old infielder-outfielder coming off a career year that established him as one of baseball's most dynamic players. In 2025, Chisholm slashed .247 with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, and—most impressively—a 15.0% barrel rate that ranked 91st percentile across Major League Baseball. His xwOBA of .347 indicates he's been playing above his expected value, and his combination of speed and power (three stolen bases while maintaining elite exit velocity) makes him a generational talent in today's game.​

The beauty of Chisholm is his versatility. He can play second base, third base, or the outfield corners with equal competency, giving the Dodgers unparalleled flexibility in roster construction. That adaptability matters when you're trying to maximize a championship window. The Yankees have him under control through 2026, and while he's projected to earn around $10.2 million next season—a significant bump from his 2025 arbitration figure—that's still reasonable cost for a player capable of posting elite offensive seasons.​

The Dodgers' infield has been a point of vulnerability for years. While they've cycled through various solutions at second and short, none have provided the offensive prowess that Chisholm brings to the table. Pairing him alongside their existing roster could unlock a championship-caliber lineup that hasn't quite materialized in recent seasons. This is the move that finally addresses the position player gap.

The Perfect Trade Offer

Dodgers Receive:

2B/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees Receive:

2B Hyeseong Kim

OF Zyhir Hope

LHP Jackson Ferris

Article Continues Below

Hyeseong Kim represents immediate, controlled offense from the position player side. The 26-year-old second baseman made his MLB debut in 2025 after dominating the Korean Baseball Organization for eight seasons, posting a career .304 average with .766 OPS and consistent 20+ stolen base seasons. In his first taste of big-league competition, Kim slashed .280 with modest power but maintains elite baserunning metrics with 13 stolen bases in just 161 at-bats. His advanced metrics are intriguing: a .314 wOBA and ability to consistently produce at .300+ with double-digit stolen base seasons. Kim provides optionality for the Yankees—they can either slot him into their infield immediately, use him as a trade piece themselves, or develop him as a long-term position player. His low acquisition cost combined with an established track record makes him valuable currency.​

Zyhir Hope is the marquee prospect here, a 20-year-old centerfielder who represents everything the Dodgers are willingly sacrificing. Originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and acquired via the Michael Busch trade, Hope has absolutely exploded in the Dodgers' system. In 2025, he posted a .266 average across 458 at-bats at the advanced minor league level, which becomes impressive when examining the supporting metrics. He crushed 13 home runs with 27 stolen bases—a bona fide power-speed combination in a 20-year-old frame. Hope currently ranks as a top-50 prospect across baseball and within the Dodgers' organization at #2 on their prospect depth chart. His ceiling is legitimately star-level if the hit tool continues developing, and his tools profile—plus speed, plus power potential, athletic outfield play—checks every box scouts value. For the Yankees, Hope represents a long-term solution to their outfield needs, potentially replacing or complementing their existing configuration for the next half-decade.​

Jackson Ferris is the pitcher that could break through. Acquired from the Cubs alongside Hope in 2024, Ferris was the organization's 2024 Pitcher of the Year, dominating with a 2.54 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across the minor league ladder. While 2025 presented surface-level struggles—a 5.52 ERA with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers—that's where advanced evaluation becomes essential. Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes publicly stated that Ferris has been “far better than his surface level numbers,” and scouting reports back that assessment. His fastball sits 92-95 with touches of 97, featuring elite extension and carry. His slider is a tick-plus offering that he can throw for strikes with consistency. His biggest challenge remains mechanical inconsistency—his contorted, multi-part delivery creates deception but occasionally costs him command.​

Physically, Ferris has drawn comparisons to Blake Snell at the same age, with some evaluators noting he possesses superior stuff and mechanics. His makeup grades as an “80-grade competitor” according to scouts, and his left-handed pedigree gives him inherent value in today's pitcher marketplace. For the Yankees, Ferris represents a high-upside lottery ticket capable of developing into a front-line starter, the kind of pitcher you need in October.​

Why This Proposal Rocks for Both Sides

From the Dodgers' perspective, the acquisition math is straightforward. They shed redundancy in their prospect system—Hope and Ferris represent two highly regarded but not irreplaceable talents given their organizational depth—while acquiring a perennial All-Star caliber player in his prime. The Dodgers' farm system remains loaded with Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero, and others capable of stepping up. The trade doesn't hollow out their organization; it accelerates their chances at a three-peat. Hyeseong Kim is essentially salary relief for the Yankees, a way to manage payroll while receiving some immediate-use value.​

For the Yankees, the appeal is substantial. They're acquiring three prospects with differentiated value: Kim provides immediate organizational optionality, Hope brings a star-level ceiling at a premium position, and Ferris offers front-line starter potential with elite left-handed pedigree. The Yankees get younger, inject high-upside talent into their system, and free up roster flexibility. They're not losing Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a division rival; they're strategically pivoting and stocking the farm for future contention. That's smart organizational building.​

The financial angle matters too. Chisholm's $10.2 million projected salary for 2026 is entirely manageable for a player of his caliber. If the Yankees are concerned about payroll, the Dodgers can absorb that cost without breaking a sweat. The contract situation provides clarity and control through the arbitration process rather than uncertainty.​

This is the trade that needs to happen. The Dodgers finally get their second baseman. The Yankees finally get the prospect capital to rebuild. Everyone wins.