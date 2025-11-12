The Detroit Tigers step into the 2025 offseason with more questions than answers, and that uncertainty only deepened after a new round of comments from GM Jeff Greenberg ignited league-wide debate. The early conversation now centers on the chatter surrounding a potential Tarik Skubal trade, the stability of the Detroit rotation, and the speculation coming out of the MLB GM Meetings as reporters look for clarity.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and noted that Greenberg had already set the tone for the week by refusing to address the status of his ace in any ongoing talks. Morosi shared that the GM would not comment on whether the club was considering a move involving the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner during the meetings.

“Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg said today that he won’t comment on whether Tarik Skubal (or any Detroit players) have been mentioned in trade discussions during this week’s meetings.”

Skubal’s situation is shaped by a contract that runs only through 2026, and league insiders believe his value may never be higher. That uncertainty has fueled steady interest from rival clubs. At the same time, the Tigers rotation is still built around the 28-year-old ace, and moving such a central piece would require an overwhelming return.

The Tigers are coming off a season that revealed both promise and pressure, and that mix has only intensified the spotlight on their offseason decisions.

Some executives view the silence from the 39-year-old as a tactic to maintain leverage. Others see it as a sign the front office is weighing difficult options after a late-season slide. Regardless of which interpretation proves true, the Tigers now sit at the center of a major offseason storyline as questions about Skubal’s trade market grow louder by the day.