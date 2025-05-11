Even when he's just playing one side of the ball, Shohei Ohtani is still one of the best players in baseball. That is the case at the moment as the reigning National League MVP is still awaiting his return to the mound after recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

The Dodgers have the luxury of a deep starting rotation, which allows them to nurse Ohtani along in his recovery and not have to rush him back immediately. Initially, the goal was to have the two-way star get back on the bump at some point early this season, but now that timetable is being pushed back according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Dodgers are holding back Shohei Ohtani from pitching until after the All-Star break believing there’s no sense in hurrying him to the mound while he continues to put up MVP numbers at the plate,” Nightengale wrote.

Related Los Angeles Dodgers NewsArticle continues below
Oct 14, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dodgers sign ex-Yankees reliever to minor league deal
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the dugout in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Shohei Ohtani throwing in front of Dodgers staff will fire up fans
Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction, mlb odds
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 5/11/2025

Ohtani's injury has not affected the other parts of his game at all. Last season, despite not pitching at all, he still earned MVP honors after becoming the first player in the sport's history to post 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series over the New York Yankees despite injuring his shoulder in the playoffs.

Ohtani isn't quite on the same pace this season, but he is still putting up monster numbers at the plate. In 38 games, the Japanese superstar has racked up 12 home runs and 20 RBIs while batting north of .300 with 10 stolen bases.

If Ohtani can keep up this level of production on offense, the Dodgers won't need to rush him back to the mound while getting elite production out of him at the plate. However, he is still capable of being one of the best in MLB on the mound, and adding him to an already stellar rotation will make the Dodgers even tougher to beat when the playoffs roll around.