The fact that Dustin May pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 is a minor miracle.

After suffering a bizarre lettuce injury that caused an esophageal tear and could have cost him his life, May returned to the mound for the first time since 2023 and has gone on to appear in 18 games for a team that has been dealt injury after injury so far this season.

And yet, with the Dodgers getting healthier, could May soon be on the move, using his upside to leverage a win-now trade for a team with back-to-back World Series aspirations? Well, according to Dodgers reporter David Vassegh, that might be the case, as he explained on AM 570 KLAC.

“Yeah, it's interesting. I saw Dustin May after the game last night, taking photos with his wife on the field. And you know, his name has come up in trade rumors. And that very well could have been the last time Dustin May pitched at Dodger Stadium wearing a Dodger uniform, because the trade deadline will be on July 31,” Vassegh said.

“He's a free agent at the end of the year. The Dodgers are getting healthy, pitching-wise. His name has been rumored to be out there as an available arm to help the Dodgers complete a trade. So I'm not sure if that was a coincidence, or it wasn't lost on him that there was a possibility that could be the last time he took the mound at Dodger Stadium wearing that blue.”

Now granted, while May has been up and down in 2025, he is a very experienced arm who could transition into the bullpen when the playoffs start as a certified innings eater. And yet, because the Dodgers do have very real needs, including another bat and a closer, saying goodbye to a fourth starter might be worth it if they can keep a prospect like Josue De Paula, who could be a much better long-term player in blue and white even if he isn't ready to play just yet.