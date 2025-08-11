After the Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter Shohei Ohtani knocked in his 40th home run of the season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his frustration after Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. In a game where the Blue Jays surrendered 10 hits, including two home runs, and 13 walks, Toronto struck out 14 times. Then, Los Angeles gave up an eighth-inning lead.

After the loss, Roberts didn't hold back in talking about how upset he was with his team, per The Los Angeles Times' Kevin Baxter.

“This is frustrating because I just felt there’s no way we should lose this game today,” Roberts said. “We had them on the ropes numerous times. And for us not to win is so frustrating.”

After the Dodgers surrendered the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning, Ohtani struck out on a pitch outside of the zone, which Dave Roberts mentioned throughout his postgame presser after the one-run loss.

“The last thing I was thinking was he was going to strike out. … We’ve got to come up with one right there,” Roberts said. “Chasing the ball down below is something we can’t have happen.”

Three innings earlier, Ohtani was thrown out trying to steal third with two outs and Freeman at bat.

“That was his decision,” Roberts said. “Not a good baseball play.”

Ohtani had two hits, including his 41st homer of the season, to run his hitting streak to a season-best nine games, but made some crucial mistakes toward the end of the game, where generating a run could have altered its outcome.

Shohei Ohtani's surprising Dodgers pitching admission

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani's plans as a starting pitcher. It's a work in progress, while Ohtani will continue to be the Dodgers' designated hitter

“I think it’s more about evaluating after every outing,” Friedman said. “We’re doing this in a very methodical way, and we’ll continue to build. Where that stops, we’re not sure yet. We’ll continue to monitor how he’s holding his stuff, how his body is responding, all of those different insights we can get after each outing. But we will continue to build up. To where and what does that mean, we’re not sure yet.

With Sunday's loss, the Padres trail by only two games in the National League West. Less than three weeks ago, the Dodgers had a six-game lead at the top of the divisional standings.