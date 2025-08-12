The Georgia football team had its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and it sounds like there were some encouraging signs. The Bulldogs are just a couple of weeks away from beginning the 2025 season, and it's a big one for Kirby Smart. Georgia won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022, but the team hasn't made the College Football Playoff semifinals since that last championship. Smart needs to get the Bulldogs back there this year.

While there is still a lot of work to do before the season rolls around, Kirby Smart was happy with a lot of what he saw during the Georgia football team's scrimmage over the weekend. He was particulary impressed with the effort.

“Really competitive drives, several long drives,” Smart said, according to an article from On3. “I was pleased with the effort for the first scrimmage. We didn’t tackle exactly great, which is the first time we really tackled live. We’ve done a little more live tackling than we have in the past, so we did do some prior to the scrimmage. But I was really pleased with the effort on special teams. I think that’s where we set ourselves apart in scrimmages because we do the special teams within the scrimmage. We have guys competing for spots on those units, and I thought they competed really hard. So I was pleased. Some silly procedural penalties both ways, but pleased with the effort of both groups. We’re just not where we need to be yet.”

Smart also believes that the weather played a big role in this Georgia scrimmage. It is typically much hotter in Athens than it was for this scrimmage, and that helped the team's speed.

“The temperature made things not as trying, not as mentally tough,” Smart added. “I thought the speeds were good. You look back over the years, and the first scrimmage there’s always a lot of heat. And also, they’re coming after hot practices, so it’s not just that day — it’s what’s happened the previous three or four days. And the totality of practicing in 110, 105 heat index a couple days in a row can take its toll on that scrimmage. That wasn’t the case this time. I don’t think that’s any indication that we’re in any better shape. I think it’s just an indication of the weather.”

Preparation is almost over. The Georgia football team will begin the 2025 season on August 30th at home against Marshall.