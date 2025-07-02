Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow has been out since April 27 with a shoulder injury. His injury is one of many that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has dealt with throughout the regular season. While Shohei Ohtani has been electric for Los Angeles on the mound, the team's fans eagerly await Blake Snell and Glasnow's return from the injured list.

Glasnow took a step in the right direction on June 28 when he completed his first rehab start in Oklahoma City. He came out of it expecting to pitch in at least three games before rejoining the Dodgers. However, Roberts could have Glasnow back sooner than expected, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“Tyler Glasnow’s next outing with OKC is Thursday,” reported Ardaya. “Expectation is five innings, 75 pitches. There’s a chance it’s his last one before being activated.”

Both Snell and Glasnow are veterans in Major League Baseball, and each of them have a long injury history. However, Roberts has led the Dodgers without them. Los Angeles has opened up a big lead in the National League West, more than five games better than the second-place San Diego Padres.

Glasnow is a dominant force on the mound when he is healthy. The former All-Star is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least nine wins and an ERA less than 3.55. He has spent a decade in the major leagues and is a key piece of Roberts' starting rotation.

Both he and Snell are the next pitchers in line to return from the team's IL. Once they return, the only starter still out with injury will be Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki.

While Los Angeles has done just fine without their top-tier starters, the Dodgers would like them back as soon as possible. If Glasnow can return and find his dominant form, the path to back-to-back World Series titles becomes much more clear.