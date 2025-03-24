New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spent time in the New York Yankees organization as a minor league player and a coach. In that time, he got to know lifelong Yankee Brett Gardner.

Gardner and his wife, Jessica, tragically lost their youngest son, Miller, at age 14 last week after he and several family members became ill on vacation.

Mendoza addressed Miller's death on Sunday after the Mets' spring training win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Carlos Mendoza starts today's press conference by sending his condolences to Brett Gardner, who lost his son Miller "I've got two boys too, they were pretty close"

“I’d like to start by sending my thoughts and prayers to Jessica and Brett Gardner on the loss of his son,” Mendoza told the media. “I had a really good relationship with [Brett] and we’re thinking about him. The whole Mets organization are thinking about the Gardner family.”

Asked to detail his relationship with Gardner, Mendoza explained that he played with the outfielder in the minors and coached him in the big leagues.

“I played with him in the Minor Leagues back in 2006 and 2007,” he continued. “Then I watched him his whole career. I had the opportunity to coach him in the big leagues. I got two boys too, they were pretty close.”

Mets crosstown rivals mourn Gardner family's ‘unimaginable' loss

After the Gardner family announced Miller's death, the Yankees also came forward with a statement to express their condolences.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the team said. “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years – so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace.”

The Gardner family did not go into further detail about what happened but, after saying they have “so many questions and so few answers at this point,” they added that Miller died peacefully in his sleep on Friday. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.