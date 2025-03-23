On Sunday, former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica announced that their 14 year-old son Miller had tragically passed away after falling ill while on vacation.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” read their statement in part. “…Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends.”

The New York Yankees official account on X, formerly Twitter, has since released a statement in response to the tragic news.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” read the statement. “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years–so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, and outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time.

“May Miller rest in peace.”

Brett Gardner played 14 seasons for the Yankees and was a member of their 2009 World Series championship team.

In their statement, the Gardners added that Miller “lived life to the fullest every single day.”

They also added that “several other family members” fell ill during the vacation, but further details regarding what happened were understandably not made public.