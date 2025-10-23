This upcoming MLB offseason is going to be one for the books. 29 MLB teams may watch the Los Angeles Dodgers repeat as MLB champions with a talented and loaded roster. If teams want to compete with the Dodgers, they must go out and do whatever they can to upgrade their roster.

Half of the teams won't do anything, but the teams that feel that they are a playoff contender must go out and make serious roster moves.

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of those teams. They took on the Dodgers in the NLCS but were swept in four games. The Brew Crew were the hottest team in baseball for a majority of the season and deserved the No. 1 seed in the National League. Their pitching is deep, and trading one of them could benefit the roster if they get a bat in return.

MLB insiders believe that Freddy Perlata will be traded this offseason, and Jim Bowden lists eight teams that will be interested.

“Peralta is expected to finish in the top three in the NL Cy Young Award voting this offseason. The Brewers have an $8 million team option on him for next season that they will certainly pick up. However, after picking up that option, the Brewers are expected to do the exact same thing they did two years ago with their then-ace Corbin Burnes and trade him.”

“Peralta is coming off the best year of his career as he’s really figured out how to use and mix his dominant stuff. Fastball Freddy held opposing batters to a .209 average against his four-seamer, .173 against his changeup, .183 against his curveball and .157 against his slider. He’s a true top-of-the-rotation ace at age 29. There will be plenty of interest in him on the trade market, with the Red Sox, Orioles, Mets, Angels, Astros, Giants, Padres and Tigers all likely to inquire on him.”

Out of the teams above, only three teams made the postseason. The San Diego Padres are in need of a starting pitcher, and he could be the ace of that rotation with a chance to compete in the National League postseason race.

Peralta recently gave his thoughts on his future in Milwaukee.