It has been over six weeks since the last time Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins last saw action, as he continues to work his way back from a thumb injury. However, the 32-year-old Hoskies is making significant progress toward an eventual return, with Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reporting that the veteran infielder is headed for a rehab assignment.

“The Brewers have sent 1B Rhys Hoskins to join 1B Jake Bauers on rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville,” McCalvy shared via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Now in his second season with the Brewers, Hoskins will look to shake off the rust further when he sees time on the field in the minors. Before he was placed on the injured list, Hoskins was batting .242/.340/.428 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs to go along with a 115 OPS+, putting him on track to have a much better campaign than in his first year with Milwaukee. Last season, Hoskins slashed just .214/.303/.419 with 26 home runs and 82 RBIs while garnering a 100 OPS+ over the course of 131 games.

There is also no need for Milwaukee to rush Hoskins back, given the incredible success the Brewers are having, especially of late. After seeing its 14-game win streak end in a recent loss to the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee has returned to its winning ways with a 7-0 domination of the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Moreover, Andrew Vaughn has done an admirable job filling in for Hoskins at first base. Over his last 24 games, Vaughn has hit .309/.359/.564 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs while posting a .306 BABIP.

It will be interesting to see how the Brewers will utilize Hoskins once he's back on the main roster, given how well Vaughn is playing. If anything, that seems like a good problem for Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy. If Hoskins is not ready to give it a go before the conclusion of the Chicago series, the soonest he can rejoin the Brewers will be in the series at home against the San Francisco Giants that starts on Friday.

The Brewers have the best record in the big leagues to date, as their 79-45 record through Monday is 6.5 games better than any other team.