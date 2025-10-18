The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers out of the NLCS in stunning fashion, dominating every inning and exposing every weakness. What was expected to be a tight series instead turned into a one-sided showcase of the Dodgers' power, precision, and poise. The sweep wasn’t just decisive, it was humiliating. Now, the question for the Brewers is clear: who’s most to blame for such a collapse?

The Brewers managed only four runs in the entire series, looking overwhelmed and unprepared against a Dodgers rotation they had beaten in the regular season. When the lights were brightest, the Brewers went dark, and no one else is to blame but themselves.

When the #Brewers batting average is lower than Bob Uecker’s … pic.twitter.com/7CLpr0GGRm — Bob Uecker (@BobUeckerSays) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the lineup that carried the Brewers all season simply vanished. As one fan pointed out, the warning signs were there in the NLDS — the offense was already slipping. As a result, the team that once thrived under pressure looked completely lost. This wasn’t about talent, it was about failure to execute when it mattered most.

Equally concerning was the state of the Brewers' pitching. The rotation that anchored their regular-season success couldn’t contain the Dodgers’ relentless lineup. Starters struggled with command early, forcing the bullpen to carry too much of the load. While the relievers battled to keep games close, the lack of run support made every mistake costly. The Dodgers capitalized on those moments with precision, turning minor cracks in the Brewers’ pitching plan into major damage.

Statistically, the numbers were brutal. A fan noted that the Brewers made history for the wrong reasons, recording the lowest batting average ever in a seven-game series.

Damn… anyways. Pathetic was the brewers making history for the lowest batting average ever in a 7 game series pic.twitter.com/eRaQ8mY74i — Hopeful Bears Fan (@loz23ChiBears) October 18, 2025

Their offense, once among MLB’s best, became the weakest unit on the field. Furthermore, as one fan argued, the real blame falls on the Brewers’ pathetic offense, not the Dodgers’ payroll. Regardless of how good the opposing pitchers were, looking completely clueless at the plate after leading MLB in runs this year was unacceptable.

Now, as the offseason begins, questions will continue to hang over the Brewers. Manager Pat Murphy and his players must confront the reality of what happened. The pitching staff gave them chances, yet the hitters never responded. In the end, it wasn’t just the Dodgers’ dominance that sealed the sweep, it was the Brewers’ inability to rise to the moment on the NLCS stage.