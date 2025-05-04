Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez is rumored to be getting a lot of trade interest, per USA Today. Lopez is proving to be the ace of the staff for a struggling Twins team. The pitcher is getting interest from several contending teams in Major League Baseball this campaign.

“Lopez, who returned a week ago from a hamstring injury, is in the second year of a four-year, $73.5 million contract that the Twins could unload this summer if their free-fall continues,” Bob Nightengale wrote for USA Today.

The Twins are next-to-last in the American League Central, with only the lowly Chicago White Sox behind them. Minnesota is 14-20 on the season.

The Twins are having a rough campaign

Minnesota has been poor while playing on the road this year. The club has just five wins away from home, with 14 losses. Minnesota has struggled to score runs this season.

“It seems we’re always in there and at the end, we just can’t finish the game,” Twins infielder Edouard Julien said, per the Minnesota Star-Tribune. “I’m sure at one point it’s going to turn it around.”

Lopez has been a bright spot for the struggling club. The Twins pitcher has two victories this season in five game appearances. He has posted a 2.25 ERA. He has six strikeouts in each of his last three appearances.

Lopez is in his third season with the Twins. He appeared in 32 games in each of his first two seasons with Minnesota. Lopez posted a 4.08 ERA in 2024, with 15 victories. He was named an All-Star in 2023.

The Twins pitcher also worked for the Miami Marlins before coming to Minnesota. He has at least 10 victories in each of the last three seasons.

Lopez has been bothered by a hamstring injury that left him on the injured list earlier this year. Twins fans were excited to see him soon return to the mound. If the wins don't start coming, it is possible that Lopez will be leaving town.

Minnesota takes on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.