The Minnesota Twins are big-time sellers at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. They made a stunning trade that sent Carlos Correa back to the Houston Astros, which is the headliner. But they made another trade that kept thinning out their bullpen. The Texas Rangers have picked up Danny Coulombe from the Twins.

“The Texas Rangers are acquiring left-hander Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

The Rangers have been blistering hot since the All-Star Break, with a 9-3 record in the second half. That has launched them into a tie for the final AL Wild Card spot with the Seattle Mariners. With a four-game series against the M's starting on Thursday night, they made a big addition to help their bullpen.

Coulombe had a 1.16 ERA in 40 appearances with the Twins this season. They signed him to a one-year deal coming off a solid season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. While the team has not performed up to standards this year, Coulombe has been great out of the bullpen.

Coulombe joins Correa, Jhoan Duran, and Harrison Bader as pieces the Twins have sold off on trade deadline day. The Rangers took advantage and picked off a lefty reliever, who will improve their bullpen. That group can be a big reason why the Rangers surge down the stretch and make the playoffs.

In just three playoff appearances, Coloumbe has been sensational. He pitched one total inning across two appearances for the 2023 Orioles, allowing just one walk. And last year against the Kansas City Royals, he allowed one hit in two-thirds of an inning. If the Rangers get into the dance, they will be able to rely on him in the postseason.

The MLB trade deadline is just hours away, and we have you covered at ClutchPoints all day long.