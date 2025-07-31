The Minnesota Twins are big-time sellers at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. They made a stunning trade that sent Carlos Correa back to the Houston Astros, which is the headliner. But they made another trade that kept thinning out their bullpen. The Texas Rangers have picked up Danny Coulombe from the Twins.

“The Texas Rangers are acquiring left-hander Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

The Rangers have been blistering hot since the All-Star Break, with a 9-3 record in the second half. That has launched them into a tie for the final AL Wild Card spot with the Seattle Mariners. With a four-game series against the M's starting on Thursday night, they made a big addition to help their bullpen.

Coulombe had a 1.16 ERA in 40 appearances with the Twins this season. They signed him to a one-year deal coming off a solid season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. While the team has not performed up to standards this year, Coulombe has been great out of the bullpen.

Coulombe joins Correa, Jhoan Duran, and Harrison Bader as pieces the Twins have sold off on trade deadline day. The Rangers took advantage and picked off a lefty reliever, who will improve their bullpen. That group can be a big reason why the Rangers surge down the stretch and make the playoffs.

In just three playoff appearances, Coloumbe has been sensational. He pitched one total inning across two appearances for the 2023 Orioles, allowing just one walk. And last year against the Kansas City Royals, he allowed one hit in two-thirds of an inning. If the Rangers get into the dance, they will be able to rely on him in the postseason.

The MLB trade deadline is just hours away, and we have you covered at ClutchPoints all day long.

More Texas Rangers News
Tigers news: Detroit trades for Rangers reliever who has made 1 MLB appearance since 2021
Tigers trade for Rangers reliever who has made 1 MLB appearance since 2021Chris Spiering ·
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar (51) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Yankees beat out Rangers for David Bednar trade with PiratesScotty White ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Among the relievers the Rangers are pursuing ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, according to a source briefed on their discussions: The St. Louis Cardinals’ Phil Maton and Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Harvey.
MLB rumors: Rangers linked to Cardinals, Royals relievers at trade deadlineYasmin Edañol ·
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi caps historic July with impressive career milestoneJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers players come out to the field after Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) is hit by a pitch during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium.
Mike Trout HBP clears benches in Angels-Rangers gameAlex House ·
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy (15) during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
MLB insider wants Rangers to go all in for Bruce Bochy’s ‘swan song’ seasonZachary Howell ·