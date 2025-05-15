A scary moment happened during the early afternoon ballgame at Camden Yards between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins.

As Cedric Mullins launched a ball high in the outfield, centerfielder Byron Buxton was hustling in and ran into shortstop Carlos Correa. Both players were down on the grass for a little bit and had to be removed from the contest.

After the game, it was announced that both players entered the concussion protocol. This does not mean that they have concussions, however, they are going to determine if that is the case very soon. Both Buxton and Correa are valuable veterans to a Twins team that is playing out of their minds right now. Minnesota held on to win this ballgame 4-0, which improves their record even more. At 24-20, the Twins are winners of 11 straight games. They have the longest winning streak of the season, and they do not appear to be slowing down anytime soon, unless more injuries get in the way.

Star third baseman Royce Lewis recently returned to the lineup after missing the beginning of the season due to an injury. If they lose Buxton or Correa, or both, that will hurt the Twins' momentum.

More information will be provided soon, but as of now, there is no need to panic about these potential concussions. Trevor Larnach is playing very well right now and is giving the lineup a massive boost.

Minnesota is playing in a division that is winable. The Detroit Tigers are currently ahead of the Twins by five games, which emphasises how poorly the Twins were to begin the season. However, now, the Twins are proving they are going to be a competitive team. If the top four teams in the division are separated by just five games, then we are in for a thrilling season in the AL Central.