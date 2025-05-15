With Byron Buxton putting together one of the healthiest starts of his career in 2025, the Minnesota Twins are nearly at full strength. However, they got contributions outside of their stars in their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Both teams are familiar with one another after the Orioles visited the Twins last week in a tough series.

Trevor Larnach went 3-9 at the plate across both games, punctuated by a two-run home run in the second inning of the second game. His three hits extended his hitting streak to six games.

STAY HOT TREV!!! pic.twitter.com/K0aOK6RgBb — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Larnach is one of the bright spots on a Twins team that is working their way back into the conversation in the American League Central division.

The 28-year-old outfielder emerged as a main offensive contributor for the Twins this year. Carlos Correa and Buxton are the stars, but Minnesota is winning thanks to a more balanced effort. However, Larnach is near the top when it comes to the team's home runs, RBIs, and hits in 2025.

The Twins welcomed Larnach to the majors in 2021, and he has stuck around ever since. However, this season has him well on his way to a career year for his team. Because of the poor injury luck they have experienced so far this season, Minnesota is hoping that he can play more than 100 games in back-to-back seasons.

Larnach's effort helps the Twins both in the short and long term. There were rumors at the start of the season that Minnesota could look to move on from Buxton. At this point in the year, they are more likely to be buyers than sellers at the trade deadline.

The Twins are almost all the way through with the injury bug that plagued their team to start the year. Royce Lewis made his Minnesota debut this month and Jose Miranda is working his way back from a hand injury.

The Twins' success will be determined by their stars. However, contributions from Larnach help the team fight their way back into contention.