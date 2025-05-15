The Minnesota Twins won two straight games against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The doubleheader sweep put the finishing touches on Minnesota's 10-game winning streak. They are back above .500 and could make a push in the American League Central. The three teams at the top all made the playoffs last season while the Twins finished four games short of a postseason berth.

The team is doing well so far is season, largely because of the health of their stars. Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa have played in the majority of Minnesota's games in 2025, a great sign that their fanbase has been waiting for. Despite being teased in trades by his team, Buxton is well on his way to his second 100-game season in a row. When he is in the lineup, the Twins are a different team and are proving it this season.

Even though Minnesota is playing well, there are still a few holes that need to be addressed. As is the case for many teams on the brink of contention, the Twins could use another starter in the back of their rotation. That, combined with the production of their outfielders outside of Buxton is a problem.

Here are three players that Minnesota could target as the trade deadline gets closer.

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez

The Marlins are at the bottom of the National League East yet again. Many of Miami's veterans are expected to be available at the trade deadline. While the 27-year-old Jesus Sanchez is younger than the other Marlins that could be moved, he presents an intriguing option to a team looking to make a low-risk bet on his upside.

Sanchez has struggled to get playing time in 2025, but hit around .250 for the last four years of his career, topping 10 home runs in all four. The lefty would be an injection of energy on the team that trades for him, giving them consistent offense while playing consistent. The one problem Sanchez presents is his defensive shortcomings.

The Twins would be a perfect destination for Sanchez. He wouldn't be expected to do as much in a lineup held down by Buxton, but Minnesota could really use his talent in the clutch. Rocco Baldelli needs some depth in his outfield, and Sanchez could help the Twins offense continue its climb.

Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Bailey Falter

The Pirates are off to a rough start to 2025. Fans expected Paul Skenes to lead the charge, but the team is struggling. Because of that, multiple players could be available as the team looks to retool their roster. The 28-year-old Falter could be one of those names and fits the mold of pitchers that contenders look for to add to their rotation halfway through the season in preparation for a playoff run.

Falter's 4.36 ERA and 2-3 record(as of May 14) aren't the most attractive numbers. However, a change of scenery in addition to a better offense complementing his skills could help him. If nothing else Falter has proved that he can be a workhouse. He pitched in 28 starts last season, covering 142.1 innings in 2024.

The Twins' rotation is led by Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan, but the pitchers behind them are struggling. Bailey Ober is safe in the third spot, but Falter would slid in as the fourth starter. In the playoffs, rotations are usually condensed, which makes the righty a much more versatile options as a bulk reliever.

Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Christopher Morel

The Cubs replaced Christopher Morel with a prospect back in 2024, sending him to Tampa Bay at last year's trade deadline. He hasn't been the same since joining the Rays, carrying a batting average around .200 since being traded there. At 25 years old, Morel is an intriguing player that a team could pursue, banking on his future development. Because of that, the Twins could be the team to take that chance.

Defensively, Minnesota is average in the outfield. However, most of that success is because of Buxton's Gold Glove-level play to start the year. Baldelli could decide to bring in a more capable offensive player and sacrifice more in the field, banking on his star to cover up their weaknesses.

The Twins are one of the swing teams in the league. The next couple months of their season could go a long way in determining how aggressive they get. Their 10-game winning streak proves that they can contend, but can they hold their own against other contenders? Minnesota needs to figure that out before they can pull the trigger on any big moves at the deadline.