As the Denver Broncos are bringing back running back J.K Dobbins after an injury-riddled season, the team is ready to prove again in 2026 why they are a team to watch out for. While the Broncos are looking to make their next move to bolster their team, Dobbins would send a message to the team and the fanbase.

Consequently, Dobbins would post to social media a statement after re-signing with Denver, which was an emotional one for the 27-year-old running back, sending his thanks to the owners, general manager George Paton, head coach Sean Payton, and more.

“First, thank you to the Waltons and the Penners for believing in me and for being the best owners in the NFL,” Dobbins wrote. “I'm grateful for the opportunity and the trust you've put in me. To our GM, I'm blessed to be on this ride with the best GM in the league. You've had my back, and you've put your trust in me, and I promise I've got you. I won't let you down. To my head coach, Sean Payton, from day one, I knew you were the coach for me.”

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“Yeah, it's a business,” Dobbins continued. “Yeah, some people say you're not supposed to show emotion or love in this game. But that's not how it is here. That's not how it's been for me in Denver.”

At any rate, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards to go along with four touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry (eighth in the NFL), in 10 games. Subsequently, there's unfinished business with Dobbins and Denver as the team will be hungry after being one game shy of the Super Bowl.