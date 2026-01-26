The Minnesota Twins reached a pivotal resolution Monday, finalizing a contract with starting pitcher Joe Ryan that ensures rotation stability while quieting trade speculation surrounding the right-hander. The arbitration agreement closes a tense chapter and provides cost certainty heading into the 2026 season.

Minnesota and Ryan agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract for 2026 that includes a mutual option for 2027, settling the case just hours before an arbitration hearing in Minneapolis. The deal keeps Ryan entrenched as the rotation’s anchor while signaling the organization’s commitment to stabilizing its pitching core.

The agreement carries significance beyond its salary figure. The Twins typically adhere to a strict file-and-trial philosophy, often allowing arbitration hearings to proceed once figures are exchanged. The team structured the deal with a 2027 mutual option, thereby making it a multi-year contract that provides both sides with flexibility and a clear path to resolution.

The New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman shared the contract details on X (formerly Twitter), outlining the structure of the agreement, including Ryan’s $6.1 million salary for 2026 and a $13 million mutual option for 2027 with a $100,000 buyout. The framework allowed both sides to avoid arbitration while preserving future flexibility.

Timing also played a role. Ryan’s absence from TwinsFest earlier in the week fueled speculation about internal friction. Avoiding a hearing spared both sides a public dispute over performance and helped preserve a functional long-term relationship between the club and one of its most valuable arms.

Despite persistent trade rumors following Minnesota’s 2025 roster turnover, the organization never moved its ace. This agreement confirms Ryan will headline the rotation in 2026, whether as a foundational piece or a controlled, high-value asset.

The 29-year-old pitcher's on-field performance justifies his confidence. He finished the 2025 season with a 13-10 record, a 3.42 ERA, and a career-high 194 strikeouts, cementing his place as a reliable front-line starter. Ryan will remain under team control for the remainder of that season even if the Twins decline his 2027 option.

For now, the Twins have secured clarity, continuity, and leverage at the most critical spot on the roster.