Rumors have been swirling around the idea of the Philadelphia Eagles potentially trading AJ Brown this offseason. While the buzz continues to grow louder, it sounds like former Philly running back turned analyst LeSean McCoy makes his opinion about the trade rumors clear.

94 WIP Sports Radio posted a poll question on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking fans if they would trade AJ Brown and the No. 23 overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the No. 13 pick overall. Rather than picking “yes” or “no,” McCoy shared his response in all caps in a quote post.

“HELLLLL NO DONT TRADE AJ,” proclaimed McCoy.

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AJ Brown, who turns 29 in June, has been involved in a ton of drama and speculation throughout the 2025-26 campaign. There were instances where Brown and head coach Nick Sirrianni were seen exchanging heated words on the sideline. The three-time Pro Bowler also complained about a lack of targets, as the entire offense was seemingly struggling last season.

Despite the woes around the organization, Brown still managed to put up decent numbers for the Eagles. He ended last season with 78 receptions, 1,003 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. It was the sixth time in his seven-year career that AJ Brown surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.

For now, Brown remains in Philadelphia. Speculation will likely continue to grow throughout the offseason. Ultimately, it is a situation to monitor, especially with the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner. Many believe that if AJ Brown were to be traded, it would likely be for draft capital.