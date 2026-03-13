As the Pittsburgh Steelers have been signing players to bolster their team for the 2026 season, one of the key additions was a crucial player in the secondary. The Steelers would sign ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean, much to the delight of this NFL analyst.

Mina Kimes and Benjamin Solak would discuss Pittsburgh signing Dean to a three-year, $37 million contract and how the defense looks overall under head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. For Kimes, she would say how “optimistic” she is about the Steelers' defense, especially with the Dean acquisition.

“I did love the Jamel Dean signing for them. Three years, $37 million,” Kimes said. “I was shocked by how low that came in. And I guess it's a reflection of the injury history and his age, because we've talked about this, he was so good last season. The Steelers have an interesting at multiple positions. They've got young and old talent together. At corner, you've got Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean.”

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“This could be a very good man team,” Kimes continued. “I don't really know what Patrick Graham is going to run. I'm very excited and curious to see, though, because this has been a very predictable defense for the last few years, and I think Graham has the pieces to do some creative stuff with [Jalen] Ramsey playing, you know, the nickel or safety. I'm optimistic about the Steelers defense, I will say that, and I did like this a lot.”

Both @benjaminsolak and I liked the Steelers adding CB Jamel Dean—and are intrigued by the changes new DC Patrick Graham might bring to Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Ky5DGyBvtG — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 13, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Pittsburgh's defense looks under Graham, especially with the new signing of Dean.