The Minnesota Twins, coming off another season where they missed the boat to the MLB playoffs, have made another move in the offseason, this time involving infielder Edouard Julien and right-hander Pierson Ohl.

On Wednesday, the Twins announced that they have sent Julien to the National League West Division via a trade with the Colorado Rockies. In return, Minnesota has received right-hander Jace Kaminska.

The 24-year-old Kaminska arrives in Minnesota looking to begin a new chapter in his baseball career after missing the 2025 season to recover from a Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

He had the procedure in March. A 10th-round pick by the Rockies in the 2023 MLB Draft, Kaminska has yet to see action in the big leagues, but he impressed in the California League with Colorado's Single-A affiliate Fresno Grizzlies. During that stint with the Grizzlies, Kaminska went 5-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 1.053 through 17 appearances (16 starts) and across 87.1 innings.

Perhaps another driving force behind this decision by the Twins to let go of two players in exchange for Kaminska was to create another spot on their roster.

As for the players the Rockies have received in this trade, the 26-year-old Ohl appeared in 14 games for the Twins in the 2025 season. That includes three starts, as he posted a 5.10 ERA through 30.0 total innings on the hill. The 27-year-old Julien, on the other hand, hit 232/.336/.382 with 27 home runs and 70 RBIs through 267 games and 917 plate appearances.

This trade comes after Minnesota reached an agreement with starting pitcher Joe Ryan for a new contract that keeps him on the team for at least until the end of the 2026 MLB campaign.