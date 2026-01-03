On Saturday, the Minnesota Twins added veteran depth to the infield as early offseason moves continued to unfold, with Orlando Arcia receiving a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

The deal provides the Twins with a low-risk addition who brings positional flexibility and postseason experience as the club prepares for spring training in Fort Myers.

The agreement was first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, who shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) while outlining the structure of the deal and the 31-year-old’s next steps within the organization.

“Free agent news: Veteran infielder Orlando Arcia is headed to the Twins on a minor league deal, sources said.”

Arcia arrives after a challenging 2025 season split between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies, appearing in 76 games while batting .202 with three home runs. The downturn stood in sharp contrast to his 2023 All-Star campaign in Atlanta and pushed his market toward a minor league deal this winter, despite his role as a key contributor on the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship team.

For the Twins, the signing fills a clear need for dependable middle-infield depth. Arcia’s ability to handle shortstop, second base, and third base provides Minnesota added flexibility during spring training while offering insurance against early injuries. He is not on the 40-man roster and will compete as a non-roster invitee.

Minnesota carries no long-term commitment under the agreement. If Arcia fails to secure a roster spot, he can serve as experienced depth at Triple-A or move on without consequence. Should he rediscover his form, the Twins gain a capable, low-cost bench option.

As the Twins’ offseason continues to take shape, the addition of the veteran shortstop reflects a practical and measured approach. The club adds experienced coverage across the infield, safeguards depth during spring training, and maintains roster flexibility while keeping upside in play as roster decisions come into focus.