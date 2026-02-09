The Minnesota Twins are currently in the midst of an important offseason for the future direction of the franchise, gearing up for spring training, which will get underway later this month. Minnesota is looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year in 2025, and largely blowing up its core of players at that year's MLB trade deadline.

Now, the Twins have signed a familiar face in free agency as the season approaches.

“Twins have signed Gio Urshela to a minor league deal,” reported Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Urshela initially joined the Twins from the Yankees in the Josh Donaldson trade and was their primary third baseman in 2022. He was traded to the Angels the next winter,” he noted. “Now he's 34 and hasn't hit much the past three years.”

Indeed, Urshela hasn't had much production to speak of in the last three seasons, but his familiarity with the Minnesota organization will certainly be a plus heading into this season, as he competes for a spot on the main roster.

Not too long ago, it seemed that the Minnesota Twins were on the cusp of something special, having broken their ugly playoff drought in the 2023 season, and showing much promise for the future.

However, two straight seasons of missing the postseason altogether caused the team to host a trade deadline fire sale last year in the hopes of rebuilding around much younger talent moving forward.

In any case, the 2026 MLB season will get underway in late March.