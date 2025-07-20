The Minnesota Twins are reportedly open to listening to trade offers for Joe Ryan but are expected to keep the All-Star right-hander through the July 31 MLB trade deadline, according to reporting from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Ryan, 29, had drawn interest from teams like the Boston Red Sox, who are looking to bolster their starting rotations ahead of the stretch run. However, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported, “I don’t know that the Twins are going to want to trade Joe Ryan. And that’s the key thing here.”

The 2024 All-Star is in the midst of a breakout season. Through 19 starts, Ryan owned a 9-4 record with a 2.72 ERA, 121 strikeouts and a 0.91 WHIP across 109 1/3 innings. His ERA was the best by a Twins starter at the All-Star break since Johan Santana in 2007. He pitched a scoreless inning in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, striking out two.

Beyond performance, Ryan’s value is amplified by his contract status. He’s earning just $3 million this season and remains under team control through 2027, with two more arbitration years remaining, per Mike Rosenstein of NESN. That combination of production and affordability makes him a highly attractive trade chip, but also a reason the Twins are hesitant to move him.

Minnesota sits second in the AL Central and just a few games back in the AL Wild Card standings. With multiple pitchers injured — Pablo López, Bailey Ober, and Zebby Matthews among them — Ryan has anchored a depleted rotation, throwing at least five innings in every start and allowing two runs or fewer in more than half.

Unless overwhelmed by a impossible-to-pass-up trade offer, Minnesota is expected to keep Ryan as part of its postseason push and long-term plans. The Twins may even look to add reinforcements rather than subtract from their rotation.