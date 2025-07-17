The Major League Baseball trade season has been relatively quiet so far. Rafael Devers' move to the San Francisco Giants is the only blockbuster trade that has happened. However, the chances that the Cleveland Guardians move Emmanuel Clase are getting better and better. If that does happen, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies could be ready to make a deal.

Clase has built a reputation as one of the better closers in MLB. Throughout his career, the three-time All-Star has notched at least 20 saves in each of the last four seasons, including 2025. He is within the top ten in the league in saves, but the Guardians have not maintained success despite his dominance on the mound.

Cleveland is in third place in the American League Central and face a 12-game deficit to the Detroit Tigers. They are also four games out of the final AL wild card spot. However, Clase might have more value on the trade market than on the Guardians' roster long-term.

MLB Insider Jim Bowden spoke about Clase's viability on the trade market ahead of the July 31 deadline.

The Phillies, Mets, and Tigers have the assets to trade for Emmanuel Clase if the Guardians make him available, says @JimBowdenGM. "I think he's more likely to go to Philly or the Mets than the Tigers."

“I keep hearing Emmanuel Clase's name,” Bowden said. “I think Cleveland's at the point now where they're looking at their lineup. They're 26th in runs scored, 20th in home runs, and they're feeling like “Look, we could put Cade Smith closing, let's move on from Clase, he's got an affordable contract. He's signed, we could do well prospect-wise.'”

If Cleveland is open to hearing calls on the closer, the top teams in the National League East could take advantage.

“I think they could move him and teams like the Phillies and the Mets and the Tigers, they have enough in their farm system to make a dead,” Bowden said. “I think he's more likely to go to Philly or the Mets than the Tigers. I'm not sure they're gonna trade him in their own division unless they get overwhelmed.”

Regardless of where he ends up, Clase could be one of the biggest players on the trade market. The Guardians would have their choice of trade packages if they go that route.