Aug 9, 2025 at 11:53 AM ET

Detroit Lions' cornerback Morice Norris is letting fans know his current state following his scary head injury. On Saturday, Norris took to his Instagram page to confirm that he is doing well, and he quoted scripture to put a button on it, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

“Amen Amen I'm all good man don't stress it appreciate all the check ins and love” Norris said.

At the same time, Schultz provided his own words:

“Life is bigger than football,” Schultz said. “Horrifying scene during the Falcons vs Lions game as Morice Norris was stretchered off following a serious head injury and rushed to the hospital.”

“Have never seen this before, but in a beautiful showing of solidarity, both teams gathered in prayer for the final 14 minutes of the game to honor Morice. Prayers up.”

Great news from Morice Norris, via his IG! 👇🙏 https://t.co/aWyczYp0Y1 pic.twitter.com/LptniUX7bq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2025

In the second half of the Lions game at the Atlanta Falcons, Norris took a shot to the head from Falcons running Nathan Carter. Afterwards, an ambulance was sent in to take Norris to the hospital.

Following that, the game was called off in the fourth quarter with the Lions leading 17-10. Immediately, fans expressed their well wishes to Norris.

Also, Norris' teammates sent their regards. The Falcons followed suit by putting out a statement sending their wishes to Norris, his family, and the Lions.

After the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Norris' status. He said that he was speaking, breathing, and showing “some movement”.

Norris is in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Where does Morice Norris go from here?

Norris' recovery will be incumbent on his overall medial evaluations. As a result, his prospects for playing remain unknown.

In 2024, Norris was signed to the Lions as an undrafted free agent. After being waived by the team, he later made the final roster.

Before the injury, Norris was touted as a player with potential on special teams.