The Texas Rangers are a few games over .500 thanks to a hot start to the second half. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline a few days away, the Rangers are a team to watch. With rookies like Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker in their starting rotation, all eyes are on their bullpen. Texas could use the MLB trade deadline to upgrade around the injured Chris Martin.

Behind dominant pitching and an offensive revival, the Rangers are 8-2 over their last ten games. Instead of being an after thought in the American League West, they are now in the middle of the race. Because of their success, Texas shifted from a seller to a buyer while teams around the league are doing the opposite. Relief pitching is the Rangers' top priority.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Texas needs to give its rookies some help. Relievers that can come up big in clutch spots could help the team eat up ground in the standings. For now, the AL wild card picture is their goal.

“If the Rangers add, they likely will focus on a high-leverage reliever, particularly with righty Chris Martin recovering from a left calf strain. Josh Sborz could return from right shoulder surgery in late August or September,” Rosenthal said. “But with two rookies, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, in the rotation, the Rangers would want to further enhance their bullpen, which is first in the AL in ERA and third in opponents’ OPS. Another starter also could be a possibility.”

Texas can look forward to the return of Joc Pederson soon. With him back in the mix, the Rangers can focus on their bullpen at the deadline. Leiter and Rocker have each shown flashes, but having the support of capable relievers lifts pressure off of them. Martin is still effective out of the bullpen, but Texas manager Bruce Bochy would benefit from another weapon.

The Rangers have. afew days to figure out how they want to attack the trade deadline.