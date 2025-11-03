The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions once again! They are the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to repeat as world champions, and the first National League team since the 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds. After what could be considered one of the greatest World Series games ever, the offseason is officially here. ClutchPoints' 2025 MLB Power Rankings are back with offseason needs for each team as 2026 looms.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Dodgers are champions once again, which will undoubtedly lead to a lot of conversations about a salary cap. With a 2027 lockout looming, that's a conversation for another day. Game 7 will live on forever, with Miguel Rojas, Andy Pages, and World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto becoming Dodgers legends. There are not many needs for the two-time champs, but they have shown that they will stop at nothing to keep adding.

The Dodgers' bullpen was dreadful all season long, but they have an expensive group coming back. Will they go out and spend money on Devin Williams or Edwin Diaz this winter? They could re-sign Kirby Yates as well, but his one-year tryout in Los Angeles was not great. There have been rumors about adding Kyle Tucker to the fray, which would be another expensive move to create a historic dynasty. What do the Dodgers need? Nothing. What will they add? Potentially everything.

#2: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

There are few more heartbreaking losses in World Series history than what the Blue Jays suffered on Saturday night. They were winning to start the ninth inning, had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, and the tying run on third in the 11th. Yet, they could not push across that fateful fifth run. This was a historic run for the Blue Jays, one that united Canada behind the squad. Yet, they fell just short.

The Blue Jays already tied up one big piece of business for the 2025-26 offseason. Vladimir Guerrero Jr signed a historic 14-year, $500 million contract early in the season, but Bo Bichette is now a free agent. The shortstop came back and played hurt in the World Series, but that could be the end of his Toronto career. That is their biggest need, along with a starting pitcher to slot in behind Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage.

#3: Seattle Mariners (-)

The Seattle Mariners are familiar with the pain of losing Game 7 and probably did not feel too bad about the Blue Jays feeling that same pain. Their biggest offseason question comes on the corners, where Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor are free agents. Can they bring back both of their trade deadline acquisitions? They also have a club option on Andres Muñoz they should pick up, and Jorge Polanco could hit free agency if he declines his player option.

Surrounding Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez with elite offensive talent is their biggest need this offseason. Whether that involves getting the band back together or making a different big splash in the offseason, Seattle has to capitalize on this opportunity.

#4: Milwaukee Brewers (-)

The final Championship Series participant in the MLB Power Rankings is the Milwaukee Brewers. Their biggest decisions come in the form of mutual options for starters Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana, designated hitter Rhys Hoskins, and catcher Danny Jansen. They also have a club option on William Contreras, which they should undoubtedly pick up. Their biggest need is power hitting, as their contact-based approach went cold in October again. Can they find that while keeping the small-market magic alive?

#5: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Cubs have the easiest need of any team in MLB this offseason. They need to keep Kyle Tucker to open up a contention window. Reports have surfaced, however, that they will not do that and were never planning on doing that. The Cubs need to get another middle-of-the-order bat to support Pete Crow-Armstrong, who struggled when Tucker was out of the lineup. But in the 2020s, the Cubs have not been big spenders. Can that change this offseason?

#6: Detroit Tigers (-)

The Tigers are another team with an easy need, as they need to keep Tarik Skubal on a long-term deal. And if they are unwilling to pay his price, they need to trade him this winter. The Tigers have finally returned to relevance in large part because of Skubal. If they keep Skubal, they need to sign a quality hitter at second base, which would include bringing back Gleyber Torres. The Tigers have a window, but they need to spend this offseason to keep it open.

#7: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Phillies may need to blow up their current core and make significant changes to win a World Series. Bryce Harper trade rumors are floating around, and he is not thrilled about that. But the Phillies have lost in four games in the NLDS in consecutive years now, signaling the need for a change. Ranger Suarez, however, should stick around after an All-Star season in Philadelphia. He earned a massive payday with consecutive 12-win seasons and a 3.20 ERA in 2025.

#8: New York Yankees (-)

The Yankees are already having injury troubles that will impact the 2026 season. Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole won't be ready for Opening Day, and Anthony Volpe had shoulder surgery, but Aaron Judge did avoid surgery on his elbow. Their biggest need is an outfielder, whether that be Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker. Hoping that Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez fill that need is not enough, and Anthony Volpe's struggles should be more than enough proof.

#9: San Diego Padres (-)

The Padres need some stability this offseason. They have been through a lot in the past five years, including the passing of owner John Siedler. Now his brother, Peter, has the opportunity to keep one of their top starting pitchers and add to the bullpen after another playoff appearance. Dylan Cease is a free agent after a disappointing season, while Michael King has a mutual option after missing much of the year with injury. Will both be back in the Padres' rotation in 2026? And if not, who will be?

#10: Cleveland Guardians (-)

The Guardians continue to churn out great seasons without spending in free agency. Their biggest needs this offseason include a first baseman, a starting pitcher, and potentially relief pitching. That qualifier is based on the Emmanuel Clase gambling situation. If he returns to the bullpen, they may be fine. Otherwise, Cleveland will need a new closer. Jose Ramirez's team-friendly contract only has three seasons left, so Cleveland better get winning now.

#11: Boston Red Sox (-)

The Red Sox should be the main characters in the 2025-26 offseason, with a great chance of flying up the MLB Power Rankings before February. Alex Bregman will opt out, but could return to Boston. Replacing Rafael Devers in the lineup, adding pitching depth, and figuring out the Jarren Duran situation are of the utmost importance. Duran could be moved out to unclog the outfield and fix the pitching problem. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso would be a great DH/1b fit to play alongside Tristin Casas. Will the Red Sox spend the money possible to break open another championship window?

#12: Cincinnati Reds (-)

Remember when the Reds were in the playoffs? It feels like a long time ago, partly because it was. The Reds have a strong, young core and a great manager in Terry Francona. While there were some questionable Francona decisions in the Wild Card Round, he was a big reason they made it there. The Reds' biggest need is power hitting, which should be easy to find for their hitter-friendly park. Sal Stewart provides some of that, but if Cincinnati wants to be taken seriously in the National League, they need to spend this winter.

#13: Houston Astros (-)

The Houston Astros missed the postseason for the first time since 2016, giving away the AL West title to the Mariners. Their biggest need is on the hill, where they may lose Framber Valdez to free agency. They also never replaced Kyle Tucker in the outfield with someone who can hit, but they likely aren't in the race to bring him back. Is the Houston dynasty over? Or will they find more young talent to fill out their roster? Their success never came from spending on free agents, but they may have to to keep up with Seattle.

#14: New York Mets (-)

The Mets certainly spent last offseason, signing Juan Soto to the richest contract in MLB history, and have a clear need this offseason. They need starting pitching badly, even after the rise of Nolan MacLean late in the season. Valdez would be a great fit for the Amazins, as would Cease and Suarez. Steve Cohen has shown that he is willing to spend in the past, but does the Soto contract change that? Plus, Pete Alonso is a free agent again after contentious negotiations last year. Is the franchise's home-run king leaving?

#15: Texas Rangers (-)

The Texas Rangers have already made their first offseason move, hiring Skip Schumaker as their new manager. After taking the Miami Marlins to the playoffs, he spent last year as Bruce Bochy's right-hand man. Bolstering their pitching, both starting and relief, should be the top priority. Those young players who won the 2023 World Series, Evan Carter, Josh Smith, and Josh Jung, need to return to that form in 2026.

#16: San Francisco Giants (-)

The San Francisco Giants went outside the box with their managerial hire, bringing in Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello. They have been the middle tier of the league for the past three years, and Buster Posey is on a mission to change that. With Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman all coming back, their need is not in the infield. They should, however, get a legit third option behind Logan Webb and Robby Ray, especially considering Ray is entering the last year of his deal.

#17: Kansas City Royals (-)

The Kansas City Royals need to surround Bobby Witt Jr with better offensive talent during his prime. He will be in Kansas City through 2030 at least, so they have time to build that lineup. But outside of Vinnie Pasquantino, they don't have much of a head start. There is optimism around Jac Caglianone filling that role, but bringing back Mike Yastrzemski or making a big splash with Marcel Ozuna would be the win-now moves they truly need.

#18: Arizona Diamondbacks (-)

The Arizona Diamondbacks need a seance. They need to rid the clubhouse of all of the bad vibes, bad luck, and bad baseball from the past two seasons. After trading away Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, they need corner infielders. Could a reunion with veteran Paul Goldschmidt at first base make sense? That would free up money to go after Suarez again or take a swing at Alex Bregman. Zac Gallen is a free agent as well, which could lead to some changes behind Corbin Burnes in the rotation.

#19: Tampa Bay Rays (-)

Whatever the Tampa Bay Rays need this offseason, they will not get through free agency. They have never been big spenders, and Wander Franco's monstrous extension is still on the books. They traded a lot of pieces at the trade deadline, but still have Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz on the books to build around. The Rays' sum is always more than their parts, but that still may not be enough to get back to the playoffs.

#20: Atlanta Braves (-)

The Atlanta Braves need to find a direction and get back on track after two bizarre seasons. That should include picking up Chris Sale's team option and figuring out the catching situation for the future. Sean Murphy has four years left at $15 million per season, but Drake Baldwin had a phenomenal rookie season and should be the catcher of the future. Don't be surprised if Marcel Ozuna returns, but the Braves need a slightly new direction after finishing fourth in the NL East.

#21: Miami Marlins (-)

The Miami Marlins have $22.3 million in active payroll on their 2026 cap sheet, according to Spotrac. After their 2024 firesale, 2025 was full of promising young players and some excitement for the future. But if they are unwilling to spend, that excitement around Xavier Edwards and Kyle Stowers may be short-lived. Sandy Alcantara is healthy and under contract, so Opening Day will be a must-watch in Miami.

#22: St Louis Cardinals (-)

The St Louis Cardinals are in the early stages of a rebuild, as general manager John Mozeliak has retired, handing the keys to Chaim Bloom. Masyn Winn, Jordan Walker, and Nolan Gorman all posted OPS+'s under 100 last year, which necessitated the rebuild. Developing those players and finding more diamonds in the minor leagues will be key in the coming years. The biggest need this offseason is trading Nolan Arenado, something that has been on the to-do list for a year now.

#23: Athletics (-)

There is finally excitement around the Athletics, even though they are still playing in Sacramento in 2026 and beyond. Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, and Jacob Wilson are all coming back on offense. But offense was not the problem in 2025. The Athletics need pitching for their MLB team now, but that will be hard to get while playing in a minor-league park in a desert. Luis Severino can be much better than he was, but paying another pitcher would be smart.

#24: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The Angels had another disastrous season, could spend money to try and fix it this offseason, and they likely will not. That is the life of the Angels in the Mike Trout era. And as Trout starts to decline in his mid-30s, things could get very bleak in Anaheim. They need to bring in an ace-caliber pitcher, like Cease or Valdez, alongside a power hitter like Alonso or Ozuna, to jump into Wild Card contention. But history tells us that won't happen.

#25: Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Baltimore Orioles need to decide if they are a real operation that we should take seriously or another one of these small-market teams floating in space, hoping everything goes right at the exact same time. They need a top-line pitcher, a weakness that plagued them for most of the season. Tyler O'Neill can opt out, which would create a need in the outfield. And there are plenty of players out there that can help them on offense. They could easily be in the top ten of the MLB Power Rankings next season, but 2025 was rough in Charm City.

#26: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not given a free agent a multi-year contract since Ivan Nova in 2016. So we could sit here and say that the Pirates need an infielder, relief pitching, and an outfielder to bolster their lineup. But that would be a waste of time, unless players like Tommy Pham and Jon Berti would count. The Pirates are among the small-market teams ruining baseball because they do not give their fans a chance to dream. When the 2027 lockout comes, blame Pittsburgh, not the Dodgers.

#27: Minnesota Twins (-)

The Minnesota Twins need everything, as they traded nearly all of their valuable players at the trade deadline. They likely will not sign replacements for all of the pieces they lost, as they did it to cut costs more than anything. The future of the Twins lies more with the AA Wichita Wind Surge than the free-agent class of 2025-26. They hired former Pirates manager Derek Shelton as their new bench boss. The Twins will not be sold this offseason, they will not compete for the AL Central title in 2026, and they have a bleak future.

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

The Washington Nationals also went outside the box with their managerial hiring, bringing in 33-year-old Blake Butera. The hiring signals the most important thing to the organization: the development of its young players. Butera spent a decade in the Rays' organization doing exactly that, and now gets his chance as an MLB manager. The team needs a direction more than a high-priced player at a specific position. Their managerial hiring gives them exactly that.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The Chicago White Sox had some promising young players debut in 2025, finishing with a 60-102 record. Colson Montgomery, Lenyn Sosa, Kyle Teel, and Chase Meidroth are the faces of the future in Chicago. But they need to figure out the Luis Robert Jr situation, as the former Rookie of the Year has a $25 million club option for next year. He has been dreadful in the past two seasons, and that money would be better spent elsewhere. But will they let him walk for nothing?

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Colorado Rockies end 2025 in the final spot of the MLB Power Rankings for the 29th consecutive week. They need Kris Bryant to come back healthy, something he plans on trying to do, and much more to be competitive anytime soon. They will hire a new manager this offseason, but that won't fix the incredibly poor roster they have put together. What comes next for the Rockies is unsubstantiated hope that they can somehow improve without incredible, top-down changes in nearly every department.