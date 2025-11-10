Justin Turner is a World Series champion, two-time All-Star, a 2017 National League Championship Series MVP and 2022 Roberto Clemente Award recipient. The soon-to-be 41-year-old has left his mark over the course of 17 MLB seasons and should feel satisfied with what he has accomplished. His passion for the game still burns bright, though.

Turner's agent, Greg Genske, says that the infielder and designated hitter intends to play in 2026, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Chicago Cubs declined the $10 million team option in his contract last week, throwing him into the open market. Other free agents will obviously take priority, but he could draw interest from clubs who covet a respected veteran and clutch hitter.

However, executives will have to weigh Turner's declining production in their decision-making process. The 2006 seventh-round draft pick slashed just .219/.288/.314/.602 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 80 games for the Cubbies last season. After remaining a viable big-league contributor throughout his late-30s — earned an invitation to the Midsummer Classic in 2021 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers — he noticeably regressed at the plate.

Article Continues Below

Was this simply a rough year, or is Turner finally feeling the full effects of Father Time? The good news is that a club will not have to pay much to find out the answer to that question. Franchises in rebuild mode like the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates could see the value in bringing in a guy with a wealth of baseball wisdom to offer.

Justin Turner has played in a whopping 87 postseason games and boasts the contact skills that front offices should want to instill in their younger players. Moreover, he could still have enough in the tank to notch a big hit every now and then. Time will tell if the Long Beach, California native can net a suitor, but he is still devoted to America's Pastime.