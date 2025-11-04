In the midst of their playoff push, the Chicago Cubs acquired relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge in a trade from the Baltimore Orioles. As both teams prepare for the 2026 season, the roles have now reversed.

The Orioles have acquired Kittredge in a trade from the Cubs, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Chicago will get cash considerations in return.

In his 23 games with the Cubs, he put up a 3.32 ERA and a 32/3 K/BB ratio. Including his 31 games with the Orioles, Kittredge ended his 2025 season with a 3.40 ERA and a 64/11 K/BB ratio. While the Cubs could've ran it back with the right-hander, they decided to go in a different direction for their bullpen.

The Orioles won't complain, adding a key piece before free agency even opens. Baltimore had plenty go wrong in 2025 from under performance to injuries. Their bullpen was no exception, as the Orioles ranked 25th in MLB with a 4.57 ERA. Their .252 batting average against ranked 26th.

Article Continues Below

Kittredge won't solve all of those problems on his own, but he at least gives Baltimore a reliable veteran option in the late innings. Over his entire nine-year major league career, Kittredge has put up a 3.43 ERA and a 337/87 K/BB ratio. He was named an All-Star back in 2021.

The Orioles are preparing to begin a brand new era under manager Craig Albernaz. They have a multitude of young, talented prospects that lead to optimism. The key will be putting all the puzzle pieces together over a complete season.

Kittredge will now return to Baltimore, hoping to bolster their push back into the playoffs.