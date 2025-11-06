Fresh off their second consecutive World Series triumph, the Los Angeles Dodgers are already looking forward to a threepeat. As the upcoming MLB free agency period approaches, rumors are swirling on how Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will look to improve the current roster. One rumored target is the consensus number one free agent, star outfielder Kyle Tucker. MLB insider Jesse Rogers discussed the champs' interest in Tucker on Wednesday morning.

“The Cubs are likely going to let Tucker walk, while the Phillies haven't closed the door on a reunion with Schwarber,” opined Rogers. “Chicago has more budget constraints than Philadelphia, meaning the Cubs probably don't want to tie up $35-40 million on one player. Somebody will be willing, though, especially if Tucker can slide into a ready-made lineup — like the Dodgers'. There was some fun chatter about him joining his hometown Rays under new ownership, but a megadeal from Tampa isn't likely. Industry insiders begin analysis of Tucker with the phrase, ‘when he's healthy.' He's as good as it gets at the plate when he is, but a couple of injuries over the past two seasons have thrown a wrench into his overall production.”

Tucker will surely attract a good number of suitors. The Chicago Cubs could decide he's worth resigning to what could be the richest contract in team history. The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees will also chase Tucker, in addition to the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers' top rival in the NL West. Can Friedman and the champs' brass add yet another star to their Infinity Gauntlet of a roster?

Kyle Tucker could get one of the biggest deals in MLB history

While Tucker almost certainly won't approach Juan Soto territory, there's a strong possibility that he goes over $400 million in total value on his next contract. The Dodgers have been able to amass such a talented roster due to deferrals on a lot of their big-money deals. While likely two-time NL MVP Shohei Ohtani's deal is the biggest example of this strategy, contracts for other stars like shortstop Mookie Betts and starting pitcher Blake Snell also employ this tactic.

Tucker's next deal could be just the latest example of it as well. Furthermore, it could be one of the final examples of it as well. With the CBA between the MLB and the MLBPA set to expire next December, one of the major talking points will be a potential salary cap. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Dodgers or another of Tucker's suitors pull out all the stops they can to bring Tucker aboard.