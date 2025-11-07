The MLB is about to get another Japanese sensation. Over the last few years, there's been a steady influx of Japanese sensations that turn out to be studs in the MLB. Shohei Ohtani is the obvious first name that comes to mind, but players such as Seiya Suzuki, Shota Imanaga, Roki Sasaki, and 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto have burst onto the scene in the last few seasons.

Now, the MLB will see another fearsome hitter that avid baseball fans might have already seen. Third baseman Munetaka Murakami is set to enter free agency today, according to Jeff Passan. Murakami will be highly sought-after by teams after he's officially posted.

“BREAKING: Japanese star third baseman Munetaka Murakami will be posted today, officially starting the process of one of the most anticipated free agencies of the winter, sources tell ESPN,” Passan posted on X. “Murakami's 45-day negotiating window to come to a deal with an MLB team starts tomorrow.”

Murakami was part of Japan's 2023 World Baseball Classic team that won the entire tournament. Murakami hit a walk-off double in the semifinals to send them to the finals against Team USA. In the finals, Murakami's solo blast in the second inning proved to be crucial as they beat Team USA 3-2. Since then, MLB fans have been anticipating the third baseman's impending arrival in the Majors.

Murakami is coming off a truly elite hitting season for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the NPB. He posted a bonkers 1.051 OPS, hitting 24 home runs in the process. The third baseman first garnered attention in 2022, when he broke NPB legend Sadaharu Oh's single-season home run record with 56 home runs.

MLB teams are hoping to see Murakami's potential bloom with their team. Teams are free to negotiate with the Japanese star in the next 45 days. Within that period, Murakami can sign with whichever team he desires.