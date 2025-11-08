The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays delivered unforgettable moments both on and off the field. One of the most talked-about came not from a player but from Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Davis, who revealed that he didn’t take a single bathroom break during the marathon Game 3 that lasted more than six and a half hours. It wasn’t just a record-setting game for the players — the broadcast booth became its own endurance test under pressure.

Davis made the now-viral admission during his appearance Thursday on ESPN Chicago’s Waddle & Silvy show, reflecting on what it was like to call every pitch of the 18-inning classic. ESPN Chicago later posted the clip to its official X (formerly Twitter) account, capturing Davis laughing as he described how calm he felt during the marathon broadcast — before revealing he called the entire game without doing something pretty unbelievable.

“I didn’t pee.”

The simple confession humanized the high-stakes broadcast, showing fans that even professionals face physical limits during iconic baseball marathons.

That short but hilarious line immediately caught fire online, adding a dose of humor to one of baseball’s longest nights. Fans dubbed it his “Hall of Fame bladder moment,” while others joked that his stamina rivaled the players on the field.

Game 3 of the 2025 World Series saw the Dodgers outlast the Blue Jays 6-5 on a Freddie Freeman walk-off homer in the 18th inning. The epic contest featured 609 pitches, 19 pitchers, and 37 stranded runners — a record-setting display of endurance for both teams. Davis, alongside analyst John Smoltz, remained in the booth for the entire 6 hours and 39 minutes, chronicling each twist as Shohei Ohtani reached base nine times and reliever Will Klein delivered four scoreless innings.

Davis’ revelation underscored the unseen endurance required of broadcasters in moments of sporting history. Much like the athletes he narrates, he powered through exhaustion to help immortalize one of the World Series’ most extraordinary games — a reminder that even the voices behind the mic face their own tests of willpower and focus.