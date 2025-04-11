J.D. Martinez is a free agent again—and this time, the wait is longer than expected. Despite a resume that includes six All-Star selections, three Silver Sluggers, and a reputation as one of MLB's most reliable right-handed power bats, the 37-year-old slugger remains unsigned nearly two weeks into the 2025 season. Martinez is staying active, training regularly, and, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, “hitting and staying ready while waiting for a job.”

“There’s no good reason he doesn’t have one yet,” Heyman wrote.

Martinez’s prolonged stay on the open market mirrors a similar situation last spring when he didn’t sign with the Mets until late in spring training. In that instance, the veteran DH proved his worth early, putting up an .806 OPS through the All-Star break—better than Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso at the time.

His numbers, however, took a dive in the second half, slumping to a .593 OPS over the final two months. While he still finished the 2024 season with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs, a .235 average and diminishing consistency seem to have cooled his market heading into 2025.

Will JD Martinez make an MLB roster in 2025?

At this point in his career, Martinez is a full-time designated hitter. That role has limited his potential landing spots—particularly with teams already rostering immobile sluggers. The Dodgers, Braves, Phillies, Astros, and Rangers, for example, all have everyday DH options, leaving limited space for a bat-only player.

Still, several contenders might be wise to take a flier on Martinez, especially as injuries and offensive needs mount. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently listed the Mariners, Padres, and Twins as three viable destinations.

Seattle, struggling to generate offense and dealing with injuries, could use Martinez's pop in a DH rotation that currently includes Rowdy Tellez and Mitch Garver. The Padres, despite their strong start, are relying on 41-year-old Yuli Gurriel in a platoon DH role. Ironically, Martinez has tormented San Diego throughout his career, slashing .320 with a 1.056 OPS and 12 home runs in just 35 games against them.

Minnesota is another option. The Twins are battling early-season injuries and could benefit from a power bat, especially one with Martinez’s postseason experience and clubhouse leadership.

Over 14 MLB seasons, Martinez has compiled a .283 batting average, 331 home runs, and 1,071 RBIs. He posted five seasons of 30+ homers, including a league-leading 130 RBIs in 2018—the same year he helped lead the Red Sox to a World Series title.

Though his days as a premier slugger may be behind him, Martinez is still more than capable of helping a contending team, especially in a DH role. His experience, leadership, and raw power make him one of the best remaining options on the free-agent market. And until a club finally picks up the phone, Martinez will continue doing what he knows best: staying ready.