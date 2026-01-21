One of baseball’s most respected figures welcomed two new legends to Cooperstown on Tuesday as the MLB Hall of Fame Class of 2026 came into focus.

Following the official announcement, the New York Yankees took to their official X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share a message from franchise icon Derek Jeter congratulating Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones on their inductions into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Both players earned induction through the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot revealed live on MLB Network.

A warm welcome to the @baseballhall from @derekjeter to Andruw Jones & Carlos Beltrán 🤝 pic.twitter.com/xlSQnO6VI0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 21, 2026

Beltran received 84.2 percent of the vote in his fourth year of eligibility, while Jones cleared the threshold with 78.4 percent in his ninth year. Their elections highlight a continued shift in Hall of Fame voting toward recognizing complete players whose value extended beyond traditional offensive statistics.

Jeter’s message carried added weight given his history with both players. He faced Jones during the 1996 World Series before later becoming his teammate in pinstripes during Jones’ final major league season. Jeter also shared a clubhouse with Beltran late in his career, developing a strong appreciation for the veteran’s preparation, leadership, and baseball intellect.

The inductions of Beltran and Jones also reflect a broader evolution in how careers are evaluated by voters. Jones’ dramatic climb from a 7.3 percent debut on the ballot to eventual induction validated elite defensive metrics, long-term positional value, and sustained excellence at a premium position. His candidacy became a defining case for the growing influence of advanced analytics.

Beltran’s election underscored voters weighing total career production, postseason performance, durability, and consistency across multiple franchises. His ability to influence games from an offensive, defensive, and on-base perspective helped redefine the evaluation of modern Hall of Fame resumés.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2026 also includes Jeff Kent, who earned induction through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. Together, the group represents a celebration of versatility, longevity, and excellence at the highest level of the sport, spanning multiple eras of modern baseball.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 26, 2026, in Cooperstown, where both former superstar center fielders will be enshrined among baseball’s immortals.