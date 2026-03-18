After a breakout campaign with the Kansas City Royals, fast-rising infielder Maikel Garcia knew he had to build on his momentum and help Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

That is exactly what he did, and more.

Garcia capped off his heroic run for his home country in the tournament by being named MVP. He was instrumental in their win over Team USA, 3-2, in the final at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, giving Venezuela its maiden title.

The 26-year-old baseman was serenaded by cheers from his teammates when he was announced as the top player during the awarding ceremony.

“I'm proud of what we did and I'm proud of representing 30 million Venezuelans back in my country,” said Garcia, as translated by team manager Omar Lopez.

2026 WBC MVP MAIKEL GARCIA TAKES HIS AWARD 🙌pic.twitter.com/kvdL9mJb2q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

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Garcia, along with outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., has repeatedly stressed the significance of playing for Venezuela. Heeding the call of duty has always been the priority for them, and being able to bring pride, honor, and glory to their home country, especially amid the political turmoil, is something that they will always cherish.

Garcia opened the scoring in the final, hitting a sacrifice fly in the third inning to drive home Salvador Perez. He was exceptional throughout the tournament, making timely hits and displaying steely composure.

He made the go-ahead hit in the semifinal against Italy on Sunday, helping them rally toward the victory, 4-2.

Last season, Garcia earned his first Gold Glove Award and first All-Star nod in the MLB. But for sure, he will put Venezuela's first title and his MVP trophy in the World Baseball Classic ahead of them. Well, who can blame him?