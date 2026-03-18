After weeks of preparation, dozens of games, and a final for the ages, the World Baseball Classic is officially over, with Venezuela taking down Team USA 3-2, thanks in no small part to the play of Eugenio Suarez.

But while talking to Ken Rosenthal after the game, Suarez refused to take sole credit for his team's accomplishment despite scoring the go-ahead run, as it wasn't just his teammates but also his faith that got him through it.

“I mean, what can I say about this? It's amazing. God is good. All the glory is for Lord Jesus. He was with us the whole time,” Suarez declared. “We have to glorify. Put his name in front of everything. And nobody believed in Venezuela, but now we win the championship today. And this is a celebration for all the Venezuelan country.”

Asked about what made this version of Team Venezuela so special, Suarez noted that they not only played with each other but for each other, being more like a family than a team.

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“The union. We are together the whole time. We're not just teammates. We are family,” Suarez said. “This team is awesome. We are family here. That's why we play with passion, with love. Because we feel the jersey. We feel our country in front of us. That's why this is a lot for us as players, as people, as human beings. And as Venezuelans, now we are the champions.”

One of the all-time great upsets in World Baseball Classic history after how much hype Team USA earned for their stacked lineup, Team Venezuela can now ride off into the sunset as champions, affording them a chance to celebrate together as a team one last time before they return to their typical squads ahead of the 2026 MLB season.