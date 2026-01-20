The Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the 2026 class. These men have been voted in by the Baseball Writers' Association of America for their accomplishments in MLB and will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, this summer. Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltran make up the class.

Beltran and Jones will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in July alongside Jeff Kent. The former San Francisco Giants infielder was inducted by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.

Bravo, Carlos Beltrán 👏 Welcome to Cooperstown! pic.twitter.com/JW6FjaUG2J — MLB (@MLB) January 20, 2026

If Beltran goes in with the New York Mets, he would be only the third player to don the Amazins cap in Cooperstown, joining Mike Piazza and Tom Seaver. Despite connections to the 2017 Astros, Beltran is in. That should be good news for Jose Altuve and his teammates.

Take a bow, Andruw Jones. Congratulations to the new Hall of Famer! pic.twitter.com/ZNljOPXepQ — MLB (@MLB) January 20, 2026

Jones is the first player from Curacao elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He became the youngest player to hit a World Series home run at 19 years old in 1996. He also made the World Series with the 1999 Atlanta Braves, but never won a championship.

Only one first-year entrant on the ballot, former Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels, received the 5% threshold to remain on the ballot. Ryan Braun, Edwin Encarnacion, and Shin-Soo Choo are the notable names falling off the ballot.

Manny Ramirez is also falling off the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, as he failed to make it to Cooperstown in his tenth year. He now joins the likes of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens in not making the Hall of Fame due to connections to steroids. Andy Pettitte also did not make it to Cooperstown this year.

Ex-Phillies second baseman Chase Utley finished first among those who did not make the Baseball Hall of Fame. He received 59.1% of the vote, needing 75% to get in. Despite not reaching 2,000 hits, there is some momentum toward Cooperstown for the 2008 World Champion.

Beltran, Jones, and Kent will be enshrined in Upstate New York in July.